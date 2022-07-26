Sun Belt expands ESPN deal, closes on sixth bowl tie

NEW ORLEANS — Commissioner Keith Gill announced the Sun Belt Conference has expanded its media rights deal with ESPN and is close to finalizing a sixth bowl tie-in Tuesday during his annual address at Sun Belt Football Media Days.
The conference’s new agreement with ESPN still runs through the 2030-31 academic year, but will provide additional resources, exposure and linear opportunities for Sun Belt football and basketball, according Gill.
The agreement expands upon the Sun Belt’s extended ESPN media rights relationship – announced last year – that resulted in a more than 50 percent increase in the number of Sun Belt football games that appeared on ESPN’s linear offerings (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU), including 40 percent of those new opportunities televised on a Saturday.
“Last year more than 18 million people watched Sun Belt football and the average viewership for Sun Belt bowl games was almost 1.5 million viewers,” Gill said. “We’re thankful for our partnership with ESPN.”
The new agreement will result in more than 6,000 additional live events available on ESPN Plus, including men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, baseball and softball.
The commitment to Olympic sport coverage will include an equal number of baseball and softball contests – more than 1,000 events in each sport – and will feature instant replay for the 2023 season. The conference also plans to decrease the overlaps of baseball and softball conference homestand weekends in future seasons to further enhance ESPN Plus coverage.
“The expanded agreement will provide additional resources and exposure for our members, which will allow them to tell their stories and showcase the incredible athletic and academic accomplishments of Sun Belt student-athletes and member institutions,” said Gill, who recently signed a contract extension that goes through June 30, 2030.
The Sun Belt currently has five bowl partners in the New Orleans Bowl, the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Gill said the Sun Belt is very close to finalizing a deal for a sixth bowl partner that would take effect this season.
“We feel very comfortable that we’ll get to six,” Gill said.
Sun Belt head football coaches and selected players from each of the league’s 14 members have gathered in New Orleans for a two-day event Gill described as “kind of like Christmas in July.” Head coaches and selected players from East Division teams were featured Tuesday, while West Division head coaches and selected players will talk today.
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones and two senior Red Wolves, quarterback James Blackman and linebacker Kivon Bennett, are scheduled to speak this morning at 11:30.
The conference is entering a new era with the addition of James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi, bringing membership to 14 schools in 10 contiguous states. The league has two seven-team divisions.
Southern Miss joins ASU, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy in the West. James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion are part of an East Division that also includes Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
“I would like to take a moment to welcome James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss to the Sun Belt Conference. With these additions to our already strong membership, the best non-autonomy FBS conference just got better,” Gill said. “These schools join a league that since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014 leads FBS with a .650 bowl winning percentage. Last year the Sun Belt bowl winning percentage was even better at .750.
“Over the last two seasons the Sun Belt has the most non-autonomy FBS teams in the top 15 of FBS winning percentage. Since 2020, Louisiana, App State and Coastal Carolina combined for 64 wins and an average winning percentage of .850.”
Gill described 2021 as “one of the most successful and consequential in the history of our conference,” due in part to conference realignment.
Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Marshall and James Madison all announced plans last fall to join the Sun Belt no later than July 1, 2023. All four were able to join this year as USM, ODU and Marshall worked out an arrangement to leave Conference USA a year early, while JMU left the Football Championship Subdivision’s Colonial Athletic Association to become the 131st member of FBS.
The Sun Belt’s non-football members departed earlier this month, Arkansas-Little Rock leaving for the Ohio Valley Conference and Texas-Arlington for the Western Athletic Conference.
“Our goal is to be good in every sport we sponsor. Regional rivalries and tight geography create a conference with compelling matchups, passionate fan bases and competitive games that will excite our fans and the entire nation,” Gill said. “This excitement will not be only felt in football, but also in sports like softball, baseball, men’s soccer and basketball. The Sun Belt is rising.”
Gill said the Sun Belt was fortunate to get head start on its membership transition.
“It’s great that we’re able to go ahead and get started with what our new membership looks like now. It allows us to plan for the future, be more strategic and focus a little bit,” Gill said. “I do feel like it’s a gift. We’re really fortunate the four schools were able to come early and certainly thankful to our 10 core members that allowed that to happen. It’s a great collaboration and I think it’s going to be exciting on the field.”
Asked if it’s possible that the league could expand to 16 members, Gill said he wouldn’t take anything off the table.
“At the end of the day, we’re not really looking at a number. We’re looking at value,” Gill said. “I think if I had truth serum and someone had asked me last year what is the right number, I would have said 12. However, when you have the opportunity to add the four quality schools that we do, then 14 becomes the right number. I think the same with 16 or 20.
“I don’t think we’re actively looking to expand. I think we feel good about our membership and where it is, but I don’t think we’ll take anything off the table and we’re exploring all opportunities. If there is a really good institution that makes sense for us, that is like-minded, that is in our geographic footprint, that brings value to the Sun Belt, we would certainly be open to having conversations with those schools.”
The 22nd season of Sun Belt football kicks off Sept. 2 when Old Dominion hosts Virginia Tech. The other 13 Sun Belt teams will kick off the season the following day.
Arkansas State opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.