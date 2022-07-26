Sun Belt expands ESPN deal, closes on sixth bowl tie

Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill speaks at the start of the league’s football media days Tuesday in New Orleans.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Commissioner Keith Gill announced the Sun Belt Conference has expanded its media rights deal with ESPN and is close to finalizing a sixth bowl tie-in Tuesday during his annual address at Sun Belt Football Media Days.

The conference’s new agreement with ESPN still runs through the 2030-31 academic year, but will provide additional resources, exposure and linear opportunities for Sun Belt football and basketball, according Gill.

Sun Sports Editor Kevin Turbeville contributed to this report.