JONESBORO — Arkansas State swept the weekly Sun Belt Conference basketball honors Tuesday, Norchad Omier winning the men’s player of the week award for the third time in four weeks and Keya Patton earning women’s player of the week honors.
ASU last swept the awards on Feb. 1, 2010, with Brandon Reed and Ebonie Jefferson, according to a school official.
Omier shot a combined 72.4 percent (21-29) from the field and knocked down 84.6 percent (11-13) of his free throws against Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe. He scored 29 points and pulled in 17 rebounds Thursday at UL Lafayette, becoming the first opposing player to have at least those numbers against the Ragin’ Cajuns since at least 2010-11.
Omier was 11-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 at the line while adding three blocks at the Cajundome.
Omier followed with 24 points and 11 rebounds at ULM Saturday. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 at the free throw line while logging a career-high 39 minutes. He added four blocks, his fourth outing in the last five games with three or more blocks.
With the two double-doubles last week, Omier has five consecutive double-doubles and 10 for the season. He is the NCAA Division I active career leader in rebound average at 11.7 rebounds per game and ranks top-10 nationally in double-doubles (4th), field-goal percentage (4th), total rebounds (5th) and rebounds per game (8th).
After registering the first 30-point performance by an ASU women’s basketball player since December 2016, Patton was named the SBC player of the week in women’s basketball.
Patton answered the call off the bench in Saturday’s win against ULM, rattling off 30 points – all in the first half. She did so in 25 minutes, finishing the game 10-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc in helping ASU knock down a program-best and First National Bank Arena-record 16 treys in the victory.
The Indianapolis native is the fifth Sun Belt player this season to score 30 or more points and the first to do so in a conference game, as well as the only player in Division I to score 30 points in a single half this season.
Patton helped kick start the Red Wolves’ offense, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. She tallied 20 points in the second quarter on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Patton leads the Red Wolves in scoring (13.6) and steals (23) while ranking second in the league in field-goal percentage (52.5 percent).