Sun Belt honors ASU's Pendleton, Jackson

JONESBORO — After making a splash in her first season, Arkansas State guard Lauryn Pendleton was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in women’s basketball, while junior forward Trinitee Jackson was tabbed third-team All-Sun Belt, the league office announced Monday.
Pendleton becomes the first ASU player to receive the Freshman of the Year Award since Julie Hagood in 1997 and is the first freshman to score 300 or more points in a season since Jireh Washington in 2018-19. The Little Rock native leads all true freshmen in the Sun Belt in scoring (11.2) and is among the top free-throw shooters in the league, shooting at an 84.1-percent clip. She also grabs 4.6 rebounds per contest and hands out just under two assists per game.
In league play, Pendleton upped that output to 12.4 points per game and 4.0 boards, starting in 11 of 14 conference games. Overall, she appeared in all 27 games, drawing 24 starts.
“I’ve been saying all along that Lauryn Pendleton is one of the best freshmen in the conference and now she is the best freshman in the conference,” ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers said. “I’m really happy for LA because she had bigger offers that she could have gone with and she decided to come here to Arkansas State because she wanted to do something that hasn’t been done before here.”
After opening the season with three straight games of 10-plus points, Pendleton continued to progress as a player and began playing like a seasoned veteran down the stretch for ASU, scoring in double figures in eight of her last nine games. The rookie dropped a career-best 25 points in Saturday’s 82-75 victory at Texas-Arlington to conclude the regular season and has recorded 16 games of 10 points or more, including a pair of outings with 20 or more.
Jackson continued her evolution into one of the top post threats in the conference this season, averaging career bests in points (11.8), rebounding (8.6) and minutes (21.1). The Dallas native is also shooting at career-best marks of 51.4 percent from the field and 62.0 percent from the foul line. Jackson owns eight double-doubles this season, including an 18-point, 21-rebound effort against Texas State on Jan. 29. That performance made her the only Division I player to score 18 or more points and grab 20 or more rebounds in 30 minutes or less this season.
“She’s worked extremely hard, not even the same person or player as when I got here the first year,” Rogers said of Jackson. “I’ve been here for three years now and just her growth has been amazing to watch. She’s put the work in, she’s put the time in, and is definitely deserving.”
Arkansas State (12-15, 5-9 SBC), which earned the No. 8 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, begins postseason action at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, facing ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina (14-10, 4-9) in Pensacola, Fla.