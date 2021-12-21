JONESBORO — After averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds last week, Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
In a two-game week against No. 25 Texas Tech and Air Force, Omier shot 61.1 percent (11-18) from the field and added seven blocks along with a pair of steals. After scoring five points and pulling down seven boards at Texas Tech, Omier tied his career-high with 22 points in the 22-point victory over Air Force. He added a career-high six blocks, the most by an A-State player since 2001, and collected his sixth double-double of the season and fourth in the last five outings with a season-high 16 rebounds.
Earning the weekly accolade for the first time in his career, Omier is among 16 Division I players averaging a double-double. Omier entered Tuesday’s game against Lyon averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. Adding six double-doubles so far this season, Omier has 21 for his career, second-most among Division I players dating to the start of last season.
A-State closed non-conference play against Lyon College on Tuesday. The Red Wolves open Sun Belt Conference play at home Dec. 30 against Georgia State.