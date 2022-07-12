Sun Belt slate set for A-State men's basketball

JONESBORO — The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, an 18-game slate leading up to the Sun Belt Championship in Pensacola, Fla.
The 2022-23 conference slate has eight consecutive weeks of Thursday and Saturday contests with the final week featuring Wednesday and Friday matchups ahead of the conference tournament. Arkansas State will meet three of the four new members of the Sun Belt Conference during the league slate.
Divisions were used as a scheduling model for the Sun Belt schedule, which gives every team nine home games. Every team will play teams in its division twice each, plus six of the seven teams in the other division once.
ASU will not play James Madison during the regular season. Other East-West matchups that are not part of the regular-season schedule are Appalachian State-UL Lafayette, Coastal Carolina-Southern Mississippi, Georgia Southern-Troy, Georgia State-Texas State, Marshall-South Alabama and Old Dominion-UL Monroe.
The Red Wolves begin league play Thursday, Dec. 29 at Old Dominion before returning to First National Bank Arena to host ULM on Dec. 31. Three of the first four league games are on the road as ASU visits South Alabama (Jan. 5) and Troy (Jan. 7), but the Red Wolves then have four straight home contests in the middle of January.
ASU begins the four-game homestand Thursday, Jan. 12, against Texas State and new league foe Southern Miss visits Jonesboro on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Ragin’ Cajuns are next up at First National Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, before the four-game stretch finishes with a matchup against new Sun Belt Conference opponent Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 21.
After a road swing to Southern Miss (Jan. 26) and Appalachian State (Jan. 28), the Red Wolves are back on the home floor to host South Alabama (Feb. 2) and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 4). Four of the last six games are on the road beginning with games at Texas State (Feb. 9) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 11). The final home weekend sees Troy (Feb. 16) and Georgia State (Feb. 18) visit Jonesboro before the Red Wolves close the regular season at UL Lafayette (Feb. 22) and ULM (Feb. 24).
All 14 teams will qualify for the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship in Pensacola, Fla. The tournament begins Feb. 28 and concludes March 6.
A-State returns seven letterwinners and welcomes eight new players to its roster for the 2022-23 campaign. The Red Wolves finished with an 18-11 record last season. Caleb Fields is the Red Wolves’ top returning player after averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game last season. Markise Davis (6.2 ppg), Malcolm Farrington (4.3 ppg), Antwon Jackson (3.3 ppg), Avery Felts (3.2 ppg) and Nicolas Tingling (0.8 ppg) are also returning. After appearing in two games before a season-ending injury, Caleb London is back in action as well.
Newcomers include true freshmen Terrance Ford Jr. (Victory Rock Prep) and Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS) and transfers Julian Lual (McCook CC), Omar El-Sheikh (Assumption College), Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Florida State), Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College) and Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College).
Game times and the non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.
2022-23 Sun Belt Schedule
ASU Men’s Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 29 — at Old Dominion
Saturday, Dec. 31 — La.-Monroe
Thursday, Jan. 5 — at South Alabama
Saturday, Jan. 7 — at Troy
Thursday, Jan. 12 — Texas State
Saturday, Jan. 14 — Southern Miss
Thursday, Jan. 19 — La.-Lafayette
Saturday, Jan. 21 — Marshall
Thursday, Jan. 26 — at Southern Miss
Saturday, Jan. 28 — at Appalachian State
Thursday, Feb. 2 — South Alabama
Saturday, Feb. 4 — Coastal Carolina
Thursday, Feb. 9 — at Texas State
Saturday, Feb. 11 — at Georgia Southern
Thursday, Feb. 16 — Troy
Saturday, Feb. 18 — Georgia State
Wednesday, Feb. 22 — at La.-Lafayette
Friday, Feb. 24 — at La.-Monroe