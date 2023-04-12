JONESBORO — The date, venue and rosters are set for the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic high school all-star basketball games.

The doubleheader, which features many of the area’s best high school senior basketball players, is scheduled for April 23 at Brookland High School’s Bearcat Arena. The girls’ game will tip off at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 3:30.