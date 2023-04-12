JONESBORO — The date, venue and rosters are set for the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic high school all-star basketball games.
The doubleheader, which features many of the area’s best high school senior basketball players, is scheduled for April 23 at Brookland High School’s Bearcat Arena. The girls’ game will tip off at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 3:30.
Sponsored by Central Dealerships, the Sun Senior Classic dates to 2006. The doubleheader was held each season through 2018-19. After pausing for 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event returned last season.
Greene County Tech’s Jason Smith and Tuckerman’s Chad Soden are the coaches for the girls’ all-star game.
Smith’s Blue all-star squad features Rector’s Carly Rodden, Piggott’s Grace Hooten, Marked Tree’s Kiasia Burns, Osceola’s Kayla Newson, Jonesboro’s Bramyia Johnson, Nettleton’s Akyria James, Westside’s Megan Hedger, Valley View’s Morghan Weaver, GCT’s Acey Fahr, Corning’s Whitley Bolen and Mammoth Spring’s Sara Crowe.
The roster for Soden’s White all-star team includes two of his players from Tuckerman, Ansley Dawson and Kenzie Soden, as well as Diamond Reynolds of Jonesboro; Madison Wolfenbarger of Rector; Madison Hitchcock of Manila; Chelsea Hamilton of Salem; Kaylee Love of Melbourne; Stella Parker of Brookland; Kyla Williams of Nettleton; Brineka Taylor of Rivercrest; and Mackenzie Thomas of Riverside.
GCT’s Jeff Guiot and Valley View’s Lane Campbell are the coaches for the boys’ game, which features two state tournament MVPs in Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson and Manila’s Brayden Nunnally.
Campbell’s Blue all-star team features Buford-Wesson along with Donny Childs of Marked Tree; Matt Harrell of Brookland; Isaac Harrell of Jonesboro; Tyler Vincent of GCT; Jackson Harmon of Valley View; Jaron Burrow of Manila; Braden Cox of Sloan-Hendrix; Kameron Jones of Rector; and Jordan Pigram of Nettleton.
Nunnally is on Guiot’s White all-star team along with Devarious Montgomery of Jonesboro; Shawn-Hudson Seegraves of Piggott; Derodrick Moton of Nettleton; T.J. Jackson of Blytheville; Phillip Tillman of Jonesboro; Gavin Hall of Paragould; Benji Goodman of GCT; Landon Therrell of Bay; and Masen Woodall of Brookland.