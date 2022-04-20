JONESBORO — Jonesboro won the first game in a rout and the second game in a close finish to sweep Greene County Tech in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Hurricane (19-5-1, 9-1 conference) and Marion (20-5, 9-1) are tied atop the 5A-East standings with four league games remaining. Greene County Tech (15-5, 7-3 conference) and Batesville are tied for third.
Jonesboro scored six runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth en route to a 14-0 victory in Tuesday’s first game. Hudson Hosman and Jack Gueno belted home runs as the Hurricane pounded out 12 hits as a team, including four for extra bases.
Hosman was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Rykar Acebo was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored; Maddox Morrison was 2-for-2 and scored twice; Gueno drove in three runs; Josh Hyneman tripled and drove in one run; Meyer Maddox and Will Thyer had a hit and an RBI each; Zac Day drove in a run; and Charlie Dominguez hit a double.
Lance Davis limited GCT to three hits, including two by Camden Farmer. Davis struck out eight batters while walking only one over five innings.
Jonesboro eked out a 4-3 victory in the nightcap, extending its winning streak to nine games as Acebo and Ty Rhoades combined to strike out 11 GCT batters. Aceo pitched four innings for the victory, yielding two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Rhoades earned a three-inning save, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.
Acebo was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Dominguez drove in two runs. Maddox tripled and scored a run, while Thyer added a double for the Hurricane.
Christian Walls doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hutson Guinn doubled and drove in a run, while Farmer also hit a double for GCT.
Valley View 19-15, Pocahontas 0-1
JONESBORO – Valley View kept its 4A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday with another doubleheader sweep, routing Pocahontas 19-0 in the first game and 15-1 in the second.
The Blazers, who host second-place Brookland next Tuesday to conclude league play, have won eight games by shutout in conference play. Valley View (21-4, 12-0 conference) is averaging 14.8 runs per game in 4A-3 play.
Eli Crecelius and Keats Grantham combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the first game. Crecelius (6-0) struck out seven batters while walking two over four innings. Grantham struck out two while working the fifth.
Valley View pounded out 15 hits in the first game. Lawson Ward was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Carter Saulsbury was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Kannon Jones was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored; Grayson Becker was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Slade Caldwell doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice; Carson Turley doubled and drove in two runs; Drew Gartman had a hit, an RBI and scored three runs; Tyler Hoskins and Ryan Collins had one RBI each; and Jackson Stotts scored twice.
Caldwell and Barrett Brooks combined on a two-hitter in the second game. Caldwell (5-0) struck out nine while giving up one hit over four innings. Brooks struck out three in one inning of work.
Caldwell was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs in the second game. Grayson Becker was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Turley hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored three; Ward doubled and drove in a run; Cooper Lutz and Gartman had a hit and an RBI each; and Gavin Tice drove in a run.
Brookland 9-12, Southside 0-0
BROOKLAND – Jack Henry Pettit and Weston Speir pitched complete-game shutouts Tuesday as Brookland swept Southside in a 4A-3 conference baseball doubleheader.
Pettit (5-2) struck out 10 batters as the Bearcats took the first game 9-0. He scattered three hits and walked only one batter.
Gavin Jordan was 2-for-3 in the first game, while Dax Webb, Mason Brodell, Weston Speir and Griffin Duvall drove in two runs each. Kolin Parker also added an RBI.
Speir (4-0) struck out 10 batters while giving up one hit as the Bearcats took the second game 12-0. He was also 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bearcats (18-5, 11-1 conference).
Pettit was 3-for-4; Mason Pankey was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Cade Collins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Jake Reece drove in three runs; and Duvall added an RBI.
Riverside 4, Bay 3
BAY – Down three runs after four innings, the Riverside Rebels scored four unanswered runs to take down the Bay Yellowjackets 4-3 Tuesday.
Landon Therrell drove in a run in the first inning and Easton Fletcher lined a shot into center field with two outs in the bottom of the third to put Bay on top 3-0.
Consecutive base hits by Easton Hatch, Trae Barnes and Cash Gillis helped the Rebels (7-4 conference) score twice in the fifth. Hatch’s two-out hit drove in two runs in the sixth to give Riverside a 4-3 lead.
Hatch was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He also pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs on five walks and 11 strikeouts.
Fletcher was 1-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and a stolen base for Bay (6-4 conference). He also pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs on four walks and 11 strikeouts. Therrell was 2-for-2 with an RBI.