JONESBORO — Nettleton senior Jeremiah Turner signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball next season at NAIA national power Talladega (Ala.) College.
Turner, a 5-9 guard, averaged 10 points per game as a senior for the Raiders. He earned all-conference honors while helping Nettleton finish 18-11 overall and 6-8 in the rugged 5A-East conference.
“I’m very excited,” Turner said. “People my size, coming out of where I’m coming from, really don’t get this opportunity. I’m very blessed and I want to thank God for everything.”
Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said Turner “was the smallest guy on the court, but played like he was the biggest.” Turner played in the Sun Senior Classic, recording a game-high eight assists to finish within one of the event record.
Playmaking is where Turner believes he has improved most in the last couple of years. “I couldn’t really dribble and dish the ball in the 10th grade as I can now,” he said.
Talladega played in the NAIA national championship game in March, falling 71-56 to Loyola University to finish the season with a 32-6 record. The Tornadoes have made eight appearances in the NAIA national tournament, including each of the past four seasons.
Turner said Talladega assistant coach Ivi McDaniel reached out to him about playing for the Tornadoes.
“She called me and said it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, that either you’re going to take it or you’re not,” Turner said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take it.’ I feel like I can go there, play, be a role player for them and help them get back to where they were last year.”