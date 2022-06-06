Taylor retires as Bearcats' baseball coach

JONESBORO — Bill Taylor is ready to relax after 36 years as a high school coach.
Taylor recently retired as head baseball coach at Brookland, where his teams were 67-21 over four seasons. After spending many a spring on the diamond and plenty of winters on the basketball court, he said he’s ready to feel normal instead of anxious.
“I think I’m done with everything, but I don’t ever want to say never. No one is going to make that decision but me,” Taylor said Monday. “For 36 years I’ve coached and it’s hard to give up something after that long. I’m going to miss it. I’d be aggravated with myself if I didn’t miss it, when you put that much time in, but I plan on this being the end.
“My wife and I both retired this spring and we’re enjoying our first few days of retirement. I’ll do something to stay busy. I don’t think I’m going to coach anymore, but I’m never going to say never.”
Taylor built winning basketball teams at schools around the state. During a basketball coaching career that included stops at Parkin, Delta, Caddo Hills, DeWitt, Springdale, Manila and Buffalo Island Central (twice), his teams won 735 games and three state championships. Taylor led Delta to a state title in 1989 and guided BIC to back-to-back state championships in 2004 and 2005.
This year was Taylor’s fifth at Brookland, where he came out of a one-year retirement to serve as an assistant basketball and assistant baseball coach during the 2017-18 school year. He took over as the school’s head baseball coach before the 2019 season.
Taylor pitched for Arkansas State, lettering from 1982-84. While he’s best known as a basketball coach, Taylor started baseball programs at Parkin and Caddo Hills, brought another program back at Delta and later served as baseball coach for both BIC and Manila in addition to Brookland.
A fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Taylor describes baseball as his true love as a fan.
“I’ve been in and out of baseball for all 36 of those years. More times than not, I’ve been on the baseball field in the spring,” Taylor said. “I’m really proud of the fact that I started programs at two schools and resurrected another one, more or less, brought it back because they had one in the past at Delta and we picked it back up. We went to the state tournament a couple times at BIC and then Manila also, and here at Brookland we went the first year I was head coach.”
The Bearcats were considered one of the state’s top teams in Class 4A in each of the last two seasons, but first-round losses in the East Region tournament kept them from going to state.
Brookland lost 4-3 to Lonoke last year, finishing 2021 with a 23-5 record, and fell 2-1 to Pulaski Academy this year, ending with a 19-9 record. The Bearcats posted victories this season over Jonesboro, Benton and Greene County Tech, all of which played in the Class 5A state tournament.
“We’ve had bad luck at the end. We’ve been as good as any and better than most, and we didn’t get it done at the end of the year like we wanted,” Taylor said. “I know how talented we were in all four of our years, and one of them got wiped out by COVID. People across the state know about our program and that makes me really proud. Obviously we were good enough to make a run.”
Brookland has hired Wade Brown, formerly an assistant coach at Jonesboro, as its head baseball coach. Taylor said he’s excited to see Brown get an opportunity as a head coach.
“He’s been a longtime assistant and I think he’s ready to jump right in and get started,” Taylor said. “I feel good about the product that we’re handing him. I’m his biggest fan, I want him to win so bad.”
Taylor, who turned 60 earlier this spring, said he and his wife Lynda, who taught for 36 years, are taking their plans day-to-day.
“When the fall rolls around, we’ll see. We’re going to follow the Razorbacks and the Red Wolves, may go to some football games, but we’re not making any long-range plans right now,” he said. “We’re going to see how we enjoy it.”