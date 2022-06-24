JONESBORO — Ron Teat faced what he described as his biggest challenge in 20-plus years of coaching soccer in late March.
Valley View, a state power in girls’ soccer for several years, was in the midst of a slump that lasted the better part of a month. With junior standout Micah McMillan out because of a high ankle sprain, the Lady Blazers lost seven consecutive games against a tough nonconference schedule.
Teat said his teams have never had a problem with confidence, but he could see it slipping with each setback.
“I pulled the seniors aside probably after the Heber Springs game,” Teat recalled. “We won that game and it was right after spring break, and we knew we were going into two hard games in Missouri where we had to play two top teams. We knew we were going through another tough one and we were getting Micah back right about that time.
“I just looked at them and said, ‘We still have a chance to make it to the (state) finals. I don’t know if you believe that, but I believe we can if we continue to build on what we’ve learned from our weaknesses.’ I’m not sure they believed it at that time.”
Valley View lost twice more in Missouri, falling to 3-9 on the season, but McMillan returned and the Lady Blazers reeled off nine consecutive victories to win the 4A-North conference.
After losing the regular-season finale against Episcopal Collegiate, Valley View earned Class 4A state tournament victories over Prairie Grove, De Queen and Harrison to reach the state final for the first time since winning the state tile in 2014. The Lady Blazers battled Pulaski Academy evenly for a half in the championship game before the Lady Bruins, who haven’t lost in 44 consecutive matches, punched in two goals in the second half to prevail 2-0.
Teat, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year in girls’ soccer, described 2022 as a season to remember.
“I look at sports as real life. Things don’t go your way, so you have two options. You can either keep putting one foot in front of the other or you can just give up,” Teat said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win state titles, but for this group just to get there and to play their tail off in the state finals is an accomplishment, one I won’t ever forget.”
Valley View’s 2-1 state semifinal victory over Harrison was especially memorable, given the history between the teams. The Lady Goblins have eliminated the Lady Blazers from the state tournament four times since 2014.
Teat said the Lady Blazers were 0-8-1 all-time against Harrison, which won a regular-season meeting this year 1-0, before the state semifinals.
“It was time for us to catch a break when it came to Harrison,” Teat said. “There’s no doubt of that.”
Valley View, which finished the season 15-11, played a typically tough nonconference slate. The teams that defeated the Lady Blazers had a combined record of 143-42-12, according to online sources.
Six of Valley View’s nine in-state losses came against teams that played in the state finals.
“In February and March, the first part of April, we’re going to do whatever we can to play a hard schedule and push ourselves to where we don’t feel comfortable,” Teat said. “If we can do that, and then at the end of the season we can start playing our best soccer, that’s what I want to do. It’s not in February, it’s not in March. I don’t want to play my best soccer then. I want to know where we’re weak and what our weaknesses are.”
Teat said McMillan, the 2021 Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, missed 11 games and played limited minutes in a few more because of her ankle injury. She still scored 18 goals, including six in the state tournament.
The Lady Blazers finished the season without junior Reese McCallum, whom Teat described as one of their better defenders, because of an injury. Senior Alexandra Tricarico stepped up late in the season, Teat said, filling a key role defensively.
Valley View loses six seniors, a group that includes goalkeeper Molly Findley, center back Alex Brown, Chloe Moore, Sierra Wester, Olivia Miles and Tricarico. Findley had 13 saves in the state final.
Four double-digit goal scorers – Elizabeth Becklund, McMillan, Ellie Higgins and Morghan Weaver – will return for 2023.
“I do feel like I have a great core coming back, a good group,” Teat said. “I’m going to add a few freshmen coming in who should be able to help in spots.”
Valley View moves back to Class 5A next season. The Lady Blazers will join two-time defending 5A state champion Searcy in the 5A-East conference.
On a statewide level, Teat notes that Pulaski Academy and Harrison are also moving up to 5A, joining a classification that includes Searcy, Siloam Springs, Little Rock Christian and Greenbrier, among others.
“These are some of the better soccer schools in the whole state,” Teat said. “It will be a great challenge for us. It’s something that we’ll look forward to.”