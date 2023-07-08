JONESBORO — Valley View moved up in classification without missing a beat in girls’ soccer.
A year removed from playing for the Class 4A state championship, the Lady Blazers nearly returned to the state finals in Class 5A. A 2-1 semifinal setback against eventual state champion Harrison ended the season for Valley View, which won another league crown in the 5A-East.
“Any time you move up in classification, there’s always those doubters out there who might not believe you can continue to play at a higher level,” Valley View coach Ron Teat said. “I knew we had the pieces to compete and be one of the top teams, and it showed.”
Teat, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, has made Valley View competitive in whatever classification the Lady Blazers are assigned.
Valley View has reached the girls’ state semifinals 10 times under Teat, who became the Lady Blazers’ coach in 2006, and has played in the state finals four times with a title in 2014. He has led both the boys’ and girls’ team since 2008.
Since 2005, Valley View has a 143-1-2 record in conference play, with the two ties coming this season against Searcy. The Lady Blazers finished 17-4-2 overall this season.
“This program, it’s just amazing what these girls have accomplished in a short 18 years, really, of having soccer,” Teat said. “Just looking back at it, it’s not quite on the level of Margie (McGee) and the volleyball team, but there’s a little bit of pressure there when you sit there and go, this group has won 17 of the 18 conference titles.
“There’s four losses in the 18 years to teams in Northeast Arkansas. To have that pressure and be able to play at that level and continue that, year in and year out, when other teams were getting better is an accomplishment. These girls have been able to continue to play at a high level.”
The Lady Blazers had seniors such as Micah McMillan, Ellie Higgins, Morghan Weaver, Ally Holland and Reese McCallum in key positions this season. McMillan scored 43 goals and added 21 assists, while Higgins scored 21 goals and had 27 assists.
Teat said having a strong core of older players was important to their success in 5A.
“When you’re going to play schools with 1,200 kids, that’s what they’re probably going to be,” Teat said. “They have enough kids to choose from that they’re going to mainly be juniors and seniors.”
While the Lady Blazers lose a half-dozen seniors and freshman standout Jaden Crews, who is moving, they won’t be without experience in 2024. Sophomore Elizabeth Becklund and junior Mallory Welch were second and fourth, respectively, on the team in goals scored.
Ahtziry Zuniga, Josie Hargis, Jax Carr, Bella Seeman and Ruby Reynolds also gained considerable experience this season. Zuniga, Hargis and Carr were starters.
“We’ll have to find different ways to win. We talked about that a little bit after the season,” Teat said. “I think we can be very good next year. I don’t think we’ll beat teams six, 7-0. It might not look like we’re very good, because we’re only winning 2-0 or 3-1, but I think it’s just because we’ve been so confident in having players like Micah or Ellie who can take over a game.”