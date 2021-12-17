Tempo a key as A-State hosts Air Force

JONESBORO — A deliberate tempo is not what Arkansas State coach Mike Balado wants in Sunday afternoon’s game.
Air Force, which visits First National Bank Arena for a 1 o’clock tipoff Sunday, typically keeps the score in the 50s and 60s. No opponent has scored more than 66 points this season against the Falcons, who are No. 21 nationally and No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference in scoring defense.
“We have to make sure we make the game our pace, our speed, and not let them dictate tempo,” Balado said. “That’s one of the big reasons why they win games, because teams play to the pace that Air Force wants. We can’t do that.”
Air Force (7-2) has already exceeded last season’s victory total in the second year of Joe Scott’s second stint as head coach at the Academy.
Scott was the Falcons’ head coach when the teams last met in 2002, and he also coached against ASU for five seasons at Denver when the Pioneers competed in the Sun Belt Conference.
“He comes from the Princeton background and the way they play. There’s a lot of variations,” Balado said. “Everyone from Princeton runs this offense and adds their own wrinkles to it. He’s certainly done that as well. It’s basically the same concept and you have to have great ball pressure. You have to be ready for the guys on the weak side, who are not involved with the ball, for back cuts. They can all get out there and shoot it, and they’re going to be very patient.”
The Falcons are among the top 50 teams nationally in field goal percentage, standing 40th as of Friday at 48.1 percent, but they’re among the bottom 50 in scoring (tied for 317th) at 63 points per game. They give up only 58.8 points per game.
Balado said no team in the Sun Belt runs an offensive system similar to what Air Force uses.
“They execute extremely well offensively, very patient and very poised. They run you down deep in the shot clock on the offensive end to make you play defense for a full 30 seconds,” Balado said. “They’re very disciplined obviously and they have good shooters. It’s going to be a game where we have to be locked in completely for the entire shot clock for the entire game.”
Air Force opened the season with a 59-53 loss to South Dakota and dropped its most recent game 66-48 at Montana on Dec. 8. In between the Falcons ran off seven straight wins, starting with a 59-58 victory over Tulsa.
Senior guard A.J. Walker, who is shooting 46.9 percent from the 3-point line, averages 19.1 points to lead Air Force in scoring. The Falcons start three freshmen in guards Ethan Taylor and Jake Heidbreder and center Lucas Moerman, plus a sophomore in guard Joseph Octave.
ASU (7-3) is coming off a 75-62 loss at 25th-ranked Texas Tech. After trailing by 17 points at halftime and by as many as 24 in the second half, the Red Wolves pulled within 13 while outscoring the Red Raiders 34-30 in the second half.
After committing 24 turnovers in a victory over winless Mississippi Valley State a week ago, ASU finished with just 10 against Texas Tech on Tuesday.
“I was really proud of our guys’ effort all game, but especially the way we executed and played in the second half,” Balado said. “We outscored them in the second half and it was even on the boards, so our guys played really hard. We always want to come out with a victory, but there were a lot of positive things to come out of that game.”
Three Red Wolves average double-digit points – Desi Sills (14.7), Norchad Omier (12.5) and Marquis Eaton (12.2). Omier also averages 9.8 rebounds.
Balado said ASU should have a full roster Sunday with the exception of guard Caleb London, who is out for the season with an injury. Forward Antwon Jackson is expected to return from concussion protocol today.
The Red Wolves will host Lyon College on Tuesday in a game scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. Lyon was scheduled as a replacement for Champion Christian, which will be unable to play Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns within its program, according an announcement made by ASU on Friday.