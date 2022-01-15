Thomas, Lady Hurricane bounce back

JONESBORO — Jonesboro bounced back in a big way Friday night.
Shaking off Tuesday's loss at Paragould, Jonesboro built a 17-point lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Greene County Tech 58-48 in senior girls' basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Senior center Destiny Thomas scored 24 points to lead the Lady Hurricane to its second 5A-East victory in three conference games.
"I was really pleased, especially coming off the loss from Paragould. We were very disjointed, watching that, and we just needed to get back on track," Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. "I thought we did a really good job of moving the basketball and, more than anything, getting rebounds off of our misses.
"That was the big key for us. Destiny did an amazing job of getting the offensive boards because they were surrounding her on defense."
Thomas, a University of Memphis signee, scored only six points against Paragould. She had 10 in the first quarter Friday night as Jonesboro (8-6, 2-1 conference) took a 19-2 lead.
Bramyia Johnson scored twice, Allannah Orsby hit a 3-pointer and T'kera Anderson added a basket in Jonesboro's first-quarter burst.
"When we get out of the gate that quick, we tend to let down, but I thought we did a pretty decent job," Christenberry said. "They're not going to stop; they're going to keep fighting back. I knew it wasn't going to end up being that much of a blowout for sure."
GCT (10-5, 1-2 conference) closed within 30-19 at halftime, aided by Kylie Stokes' seven points in the second quarter. Johnson scored the first five points of the third quarter and Jonesboro led 45-30 to end the period after another 3 from Orsby.
Thomas scored six points in the fourth quarter to help Jonesboro keep its distance from GCT. The Lady Eagles didn't close within 10 points until the final minute.
"When Destiny gets out there and asserts herself, there aren't many people who do have an answer for her. Tonight, she didn't stress over having to post up and get those," Christenberry said. "She just went ahead and got the rebounds and putbacks, and kind of helped redeem herself. She was really down on herself from the Paragould game."
Johnson added 19 points for Jonesboro, including 13 in the second half. Stokes scored 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles, followed by Ava Carter with 13 and Rylee Branch with 10.