Thomason emerges as Lady Eagles' RBI leader

PARAGOULD — The high point of Emmy Thomason’s freshman season was far from the only highlight.
Thomason slugged four home runs to lead Greene County Tech to a 16-11 victory at Mountain Home on April 1. She drove in eight runs, scored four times and finished the game 5-for-5 at the plate.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anybody do that. I think that was a big turning point for her, to give her the confidence, that ‘I can do this, I belong,’” GCT coach David Reynolds said. “That day was special. You hit four home runs in a game, it’s something not to be forgotten for a long time by her or us.
“It was a nice season for a lot of people and a nice day for her.”
Thomason, the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun softball team, went on to lead GCT with 36 RBIs. She batted fifth in the Lady Eagles’ lineup down the stretch as they won the 5A-East conference crown and returned to the state championship game.
While GCT lost 7-0 to Benton in the championship game, the Lady Eagles produced a 25-7 record and finished as the state runner-up for the second consecutive season. Thomason batted .400 for the season with six home runs and 13 doubles.
“I feel like it went great,” Thomason said of the season. “We did pretty good overall as a team.”
Thomason said she had to get used to high school softball early in the season, finding the competition different from what she has faced on her summer travel team. Her role grew as the season progressed.
“Coming in as a freshman, we knew her bat would play. I’ve watched her since she was little and we knew she could really swing it,” Reynolds said. “To be honest, she really struggled early in the year with pitch recognition and swinging at the right pitch in the right counts. We went to North Little Rock and she really, really struggled up to that point.
“We had a talk and she made an adjustment of swinging at good pitches, looking not to hit the ball out of the ballpark and hitting the ball in the gap. Her ability to adapt and change her approach as a freshman was really the turning point for her and for us, honestly. She led us in RBIs. She was a big part of what we do.”
Thomason belted her first four home runs of the season as the Lady Eagles won a slugfest at Mountain Home.
Two of Thomason’s home runs left the park in the second inning, including a grand slam. She also hit home runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
‘I was surprised myself, to be honest,” Thomason said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’”
Thomason, who batted as GCT’s designated player and also played catcher at times, had a .419 batting average with 14 RBIs against 5A-East opponents. She played a key role as the Lady Eagles swept Marion in a doubleheader that decided the league crown, finishing 5-for-8 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in the two games.
The Lady Eagles returned to Marion for the state tournament, where they played Mountain Home again in the first round. “They pitched me just about the same,” said Thomason, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in GCT’s 9-6 victory.
Thomason had a hit and an RBI in GCT’s 4-2 victory over Sheridan in the second round. She drove in a run on a sacrifice fly as the Lady Eagles defeated Van Buren 2-1 in the semifinals, giving her six RBIs for the tournament.
Thomason said catcher is her primary position, the one she plays on her travel team, but added that she could play anywhere.
“We played her in outfield a couple games, we played her in the infield a couple games,” Reynolds said. “She caught a majority of the time, but she’s a kid that we look forward to next year and what her niche is going to be. She’s super athletic.
“We have an opportunity to play her in a lot of different places. We’re excited to see where she fits. Obviously she can hit, so we’re going to find a spot for her to play.”