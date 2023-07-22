Thomason emerges as Lady Eagles' RBI leader

Greene County Tech’s Emmy Thomason is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun softball team.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — The high point of Emmy Thomason’s freshman season was far from the only highlight.

Thomason slugged four home runs to lead Greene County Tech to a 16-11 victory at Mountain Home on April 1. She drove in eight runs, scored four times and finished the game 5-for-5 at the plate.

