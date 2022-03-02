JONESBORO — Area teams in classes 4A through 1A have their state tournament assignments with Tuesday’s conclusion of regional tournaments.
Marmaduke will be the No. 1 seed from the North Region in the Class 2A girls’ state tournament at Junction City.
The Lady Greyhounds edged Rector 51-44 in Tuesday’s championship game at Carlisle, led by Heidi Robinson with 25 points and Bean Hoffman with 11.
Marmaduke will play Yellville-Summit on Friday at 1 p.m. Ellie Ford scored 30 points for Rector, which will play Flippin on Friday at 7 p.m. as the North’s No. 2 seed.
The Riverside girls will be the North’s No. 3 seed after defeating England 38-35 for third place. The Lady Rebels will play Cotter on Friday at 4 p.m.
Marianna nipped Buffalo Island Central 63-59 in the 2A North Region boys’ title game. BIC, as the No. 2 seed, will play Acorn on Friday at 8:30 in Junction City.
Rector will take the court tonight in Junction City as the North’s No. 4 seed after falling 61-59 to Earle in Tuesday’s third-place game. The Cougars will play Eureka Springs at 8:30 p.m.
The Class 3A state tournament will be played at North Arkansas College in Harrison. Osceola is the No. 1 seed from Region 2 after defeating Rivercrest 85-67 in Tuesday’s regional final in Rose Bud. The Seminoles play Paris today at 2:30 p.m.
Rivercrest will play Waldron at 5:30 Saturday. Walnut Ridge, which defeated Rose Bud 79-50 for third place Tuesday, faces Cedarville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Hoxie is the No. 4 seed from Region 2 in the girls’ 3A bracket. The Lady Mustangs play Bergman today at 4 p.m.
Blytheville will be the No. 4 seed from the East Region in the Class 4A state tournament at Magnolia. The Chickasaws, who lost Tuesday’s third-place game 67-56 to Pulaski Robinson, play Watson Chapel tonight at 8:30.
Highland is the East No. 2 seed in the girls’ 4A bracket after losing 37-23 to Pulaski Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels have a bye into Sunday’s quarterfinals, where they will play Prairie Grove or Star City at 7 p.m.
Wynne defeated Lonoke 54-43 in the East girls’ third-place game Tuesday. The Lady Yellowjackets will play Harrison on Friday at 4 p.m.
Marked Tree will be the boys’ No. 1 seed from Region 2 in the Class 1A tournament hosted by Wonderview. The Indians, who defeated Calico Rock 64-60 in Tuesday’s championship game, play Western Grove today at 5:30 p.m.