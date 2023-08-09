Three quarterbacks part of A-State competition

JONESBORO — Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf would prefer that Arkansas State’s quarterbacks compete against themselves in fall camp, not their teammates who are also seeking to start at the position.
The Red Wolves have three quarterbacks vying for playing time in senior transfer J.T. Shrout, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor. Head coach Butch Jones said experience has taught him not to put a time frame on establishing a starter.
Heckendorf, who coaches the position, said the quarterbacks need to focus on what they do in practice rather than their teammates’ performance.
“As soon as they start comparing what I did to what the next guy did, you start trying to do things that you shouldn’t,” Heckendorf said Friday during ASU’s media day. “Every rep is different. If they focus on where their feet should be, where their eyes should be, and they focus on their rep, just doing their job on their rep, that’s all they can ask for.
“They can learn from each other. The great thing is we’ve got a good group. There’s a lot of dialogue, there’s a lot of talk, there’s a lot of communication. They’re competing every day; they’re competing with themselves. They have to be the best version of themselves every day and as we do that, you look at how they continue to grow.”
Shrout (6-3, 215) has Power Five game experience after spending three seasons at Tennessee and playing one at Colorado. He accumulated most of his career statistics last year with the Buffaloes, passing for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns, with eight interceptions, in nine games.
During his time at Tennessee, Shrout made a start against UAB in 2019 and threw two touchdown passes against Vanderbilt in 2020. Last year at Colorado, he was 13-of-23 for 157 yards and a touchdown against TCU, then threw the game-winning touchdown pass against California in overtime.
“Career highlights, I’ve been very fortunate to play in some awesome places, to play in front of 100,000 people at Neyland Stadium to playing in Boulder, Colorado, and now getting to play in Jonesboro,” Shrout said. “There have been great moments throwing touchdowns and winning games everywhere. I don’t know if there’s been highlights, per se, just kind of soaking in all the good moments you can and taking those and just enjoying those good moments, because winning is hard. When you win those games and you have good moments, you have to try to remember those and try to stay even keel when you have bad moments too.”
Shrout said ASU linebackers coach Jon Shalala, who was a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 2018, was the first person to reach out to him when he went into the transfer portal in the winter.
In doing his homework on the Red Wolves, Shrout liked what he heard about Jones and Heckendorf.
“I had some people who had known Coach Heckendorf and I heard some really good things about him, and I talked to people I played with at Tennessee about Coach Jones and how they loved playing for him, too,” Shrout said. “I heard nothing but good things about the people in the building. All those conversations were confirmed and brought to fruition, so I’m really excited to be here and excited to play for those guys and play with my awesome teammates.”
Dailey (6-2, 212) went through spring practice in 2022 as an early enrollee and preserved his redshirt status as James Blackman served as ASU’s starting quarterback last fall.
The Red Wolves inserted Dailey in three games. Most of his playing time as a true freshman came at Louisiana-Lafayette, where he was 5-of-9 passing for 34 yards.
“Coming back for my second year, it’s kind of a little more at ease, I guess you could say, because I know what’s to be expected,” Dailey said. “Last year everything was just kind of going through it for the first time, which was good and I was able to learn a lot from it, but now going through it the second time around, I’m kind of aware of what’s going to happen and what to expect. I think that’s been really helpful.”
Dailey was 18-of-34 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, as he ran the first-team offense during ASU’s spring game in April. He said he feels much more comfortable in the Red Wolves’ offense than a year ago.
“Coach Heck has done a really good job of helping me out and continuing to push me every day,” Dailey said. “I felt like at first you kind of learn what you’re doing and as you get further and further into it, you understand how to do it, how to read it, why you’re doing it and why we’re calling what we’re calling, things like that. There’s always more to learn. That’s one thing that I really like about Coach Heck. He’s always pushing me to learn more and more about the offense.”
Raynor (6-0, 204) gave glimpses of his dual-threat ability after enrolling in the spring semester. He scored on a 41-yard run during one spring scrimmage and was 32-of-51 passing for 333 yards and a touchdown in the spring game, although he also threw four interceptions with the No. 2 offense.
Junior tight end Emmanual Stevenson said the three quarterbacks are different in their own way.
“J.T. is more of a veteran. He’s been there, done that. He’s been to Tennessee and Colorado. He knows what he’s doing and he has experience,” Stevenson said. “Jaxon, he’s been here and he’s been in the system. He’s built a connection with all of us and he’s been growing over time, as you saw in the spring. He did really good in the spring game and showed us what he could do. Jaylen, he’s new and he’s learning the offense, but you can tell he has talent. With his running ability and his ability to pass, he’ll be good in the future once he gets more experience and learns the offense.”
The Red Wolves resume drills with their sixth practice of camp this morning. They are scheduled to conduct their first scrimmage Saturday and another is scheduled Aug. 19, two weeks before the season opener at Oklahoma.
Heckendorf said he told the quarterbacks in their first meeting that their No. 1 job is to win. He wants them to focus on distributing the ball to receivers and running backs, not trying to make splash plays on their own.
“I think the biggest thing that you’ll see across the country at quarterback is you have to have someone who is going to make good decisions and put your offense in situations to move the ball down the field and score, put up points,” Shrout said. “Whoever can manage the offense, take care of the ball and make the right decisions is going to be the one who plays.”
“At the end of the day, the most important thing about being a quarterback is winning games,” Dailey said. “Whoever they feel is the guy who’s going to go out there and win games, the important part for the rest of the position group is to have full faith in that guy and support him and help him in any way we can.”