Three quarterbacks part of A-State competition

Senior quarterback J.T. Shrout throws a pass during ASU’s first practice of fall camp.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf would prefer that Arkansas State’s quarterbacks compete against themselves in fall camp, not their teammates who are also seeking to start at the position.

The Red Wolves have three quarterbacks vying for playing time in senior transfer J.T. Shrout, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor. Head coach Butch Jones said experience has taught him not to put a time frame on establishing a starter.

