Three Red Wolves make preseason All-Sun Belt team

Senior linebacker Kivon Bennett reaches for running back Mike Sharpe during spring practice at Arkansas State. Bennett was one of three Red Wolves who were on the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team announced Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Three Arkansas State players were selected for the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference football team on Monday while the Red Wolves were picked to finish sixth in the West Division in the league's preseason poll.

Senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior return specialist Johnnie Lang Jr. were first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selections. Senior wide receiver Te'Vailance Hunt was a second-team selection.