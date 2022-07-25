Three Red Wolves make preseason All-Sun Belt team

JONESBORO — Three Arkansas State players were selected for the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference football team on Monday while the Red Wolves were picked to finish sixth in the West Division in the league's preseason poll.
Senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior return specialist Johnnie Lang Jr. were first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selections. Senior wide receiver Te'Vailance Hunt was a second-team selection.
Bennett, who moved to linebacker during spring practice, was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection last season after starting all 12 games at defensive end. He ranked first on the team and sixth in the Sun Belt with 8.0 sacks for 42 yards. Bennett led the team with 16.5 tackles for loss and also had a team-high five quarterback hurries.
Lang, a running back who was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List last week, played in all 12 games last season, finishing the year ranked second on the team with 263 rushing yards on 65 carries. He was named a Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus first-team All-Sun Belt punt returner.
On punt returns, Lang led the Red Wolves with 124 yards on 15 attempts, including a 63-yard return for a touchdown against Tulsa. He led the Sun Belt Conference with a punt return average of 8.3 yards per return.
Hunt, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List last week, was selected as a third-team All-Sun Belt choice last season. He hauled in 51 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns, ranking sixth in the league with an average of 67.3 receiving yards per game.
Defending division champions Appalachian State and Louisiana-Lafayette led the coaches poll. UL Lafayette, last year's Sun Belt champion, topped the West Division coaches poll with 95 points and 12 first-place nods.
South Alabama was second with 79 points and two first-place votes, followed by Troy (76), Texas State (41), Southern Mississippi (40), Arkansas State (37) and Louisiana-Monroe (24).
Appalachian State topped the East Division poll with 94 total points and 10 first-place votes. Coastal Carolina (two), Georgia State and Georgia Southern also received first-place votes.
Coastal Carolina (77) was second in the East poll followed by Georgia State (68), Marshall (62), Georgia Southern (35), James Madison (31) and Old Dominion (25).
UL Lafayette and App State have met in three of the four Sun Belt championship games, with the Ragin' Cajuns qualifying every year since the game was created in 2018. The Cajuns defeated the Mountaineers 24-16 in last season's championship game.
Southern Miss, Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion are in their first season of Sun Belt membership. USM, Marshall and Old Dominion moved into the SBC from Conference USA, while James Madison moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision's Colonial Athletic Association. This is the Sun Belt's first season as a 14-team football conference.
Coastal Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate sophomore defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart was dubbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
McCall — a two-time All-Sun Belt first-team honoree — was the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2020 and repeated as the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year after earning the nod ahead of the 2021 season as well. Stewart was an All-Sun Belt first-team selection as a true freshman in 2021.
App State and Georgia State paced all conference teams with eight preseason All-Sun Belt selections. The Mountaineers and Panthers were followed by Troy (7), Coastal Carolina (5) and UL Lafayette (5). All 14 Sun Belt programs were represented by at least one player.
Troy led all teams with five first-team selections, while Coastal Carolina and UL Lafayette each produced four first-team honorees. App State produced a conference-high six second-team selections, followed by five from Georgia State and four from Georgia Southern.
Sun Belt media days begin today in New Orleans with the East Division and conclude Wednesday with the West Division teams. Commissioner Keith Gill will give his State of the Conference address today at 10 a.m. Coverage is available on ESPN Plus.
ASU head coach Butch Jones, along with Bennett and senior quarterback James Blackman and Bennett, take main stage at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Sun Belt football
Preseason poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
East Division
1. App State;94 (10)
2. Coastal Carolina;77 (2)
3. Georgia State;68 (1)
4. Marshall;62
5. Georgia Southern;35 (1)
6. James Madison;31
7. Old Dominion;25
West Division
1. La.-Lafayette;95 (12)
2. South Alabama;79 (2)
3. Troy;76
4. Texas State;41
5. Southern Miss;40
6. Arkansas State;37
7. La.-Monroe;24
Preseason team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Everett, Mass.)
First Team Offense
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)
RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio)
RB – Camerun Peoples, App State (RS Jr., RB – Lineville, Ala.)
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)
OL – Dalton Cooper, Texas State (So., OL – Prague, Okla.)
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)
TE – Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (RS Jr., TE – Camp Hill, Pa.)
WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)
WR – Tez Johnson, Troy (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)
First Team Defense
DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Everett, Mass.)
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, UL Lafayette (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)
DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.0
LB – Blake Carroll, Georgia State (Sr., LB – Lawrenceville, Ga.)
LB – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., LB – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)
DB – D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., DB – Batesville, Miss.)
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)
DB – Eric Garror, UL Lafayette (Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)
DB – Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)
First Team Special Teams
K – Seth Keller, Texas State (Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)
P – Rhys Byrns, UL Lafayette (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)
RS – Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)
AP – Chris Smith, UL Lafayette (RS Jr., AP – Louisville, Miss.)
Second Team Offense
QB – Chase Brice, App State (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)
RB – Nate Noel, App State (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)
RB – Tucker Gregg, Georgia State (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)
OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Vienna, Ga.)
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (Jr., OL – Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
OL – Damion Daley, App State (RS Jr., OL – Columbia, S.C.)
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)
TE – Aubry Payne, Georgia State (RS Sr., TE – Locust Grove, Ga.)
WR – Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State (Sr., WR – Texarkana, Texas)
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)
WR – Boogie Knight, ULM (Gr., WR – Jefferson, Ohio)
Second Team Defense
DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)
DL – Thomas Gore, Georgia State (RS Jr., DL – Nashville, Tenn.)
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)
LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)
LB – Abraham Beauplan, Marshall (RS Sr., LB – Boynton Beach, Fla.)
LB – Andre Jones, UL Lafayette (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)
LB – Trey Cobb, App State (Sr., LB – Waycross, Ga.)
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)
DB – TJ Harris, Troy (Sr., DB – Leesburg, Ga.)
Second Team Special Teams
K – Calum Sutherland, ULM (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., P – Guyton, Ga.)
RS – Camron Harrell, Southern Miss (Sr., RS – Bradley, Ill.)
AP – Amare Jones, Georgia Southern (5th Yr., AP – Frisco, Texas)