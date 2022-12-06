BROOKLAND — Brookland senior softball standout Taylor Reed signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Three Rivers (Mo.) College during the 2023-24 academic year.

Reed said she liked the coaches and facilities at Three Rivers as well as the size of the school. The Raiders have enjoyed considerable success under coach Jeff Null, including a trip to the NJCAA World Series in 2021 and a 77-21 record over the last two seasons.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com