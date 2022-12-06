BROOKLAND — Brookland senior softball standout Taylor Reed signed a letter of intent Monday to play for Three Rivers (Mo.) College during the 2023-24 academic year.
Reed said she liked the coaches and facilities at Three Rivers as well as the size of the school. The Raiders have enjoyed considerable success under coach Jeff Null, including a trip to the NJCAA World Series in 2021 and a 77-21 record over the last two seasons.
“It’s very exciting. I’ve played for a long time and it’s something where I didn’t really think I’d be able to play at the next level, and I worked hard and I got to where I could,” Reed said. “I had a great college wanting me to play and gave me a great opportunity, so I’m very excited.”
Reed is versatile in the field. Brookland coach Karen Sanders said Reed can pitch and is capable of playing shortstop, first base or the outfield.
Sanders said Reed will probably pitch and play in the infield more as a senior in the spring.
“They’re getting a utility player, so she has the ability to field in the infield and the outfield. She has the speed to cover the ground in the outfield,” Sanders said. “Probably her biggest asset is her bat. She can swing the bat. She’s got a lot of pop and power in it.”
Reed finished with a .383 batting average, five doubles and 11 runs batted in as a junior. As a sophomore in 2021, she produced a .394 batting average, five doubles, two home runs and 21 runs batted in as the Lady Bearcats reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.
Reed said her hitting caught Null’s attention.
“He’s really interested in my hitting,” she said. “When I went to a camp, I went and worked at first base, and he liked that too, but mostly just hitting.”