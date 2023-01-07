SOUTHSIDE — Brookland shook off a slow start Thursday night to defeat Southside 45-33 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.

The Bearcats, who played in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship game Wednesday night, trailed 13-7 after the first quarter. Brookland (12-4, 4-1 conference) came back to lead 20-17 at halftime and increased its lead to 34-22 at the end of the third quarter.