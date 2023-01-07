SOUTHSIDE — Brookland shook off a slow start Thursday night to defeat Southside 45-33 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Bearcats, who played in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship game Wednesday night, trailed 13-7 after the first quarter. Brookland (12-4, 4-1 conference) came back to lead 20-17 at halftime and increased its lead to 34-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Masen Woodall scored 17 points and Cole Kirby added 14 for Brookland.
Blytheville 86, Trumann 61
TRUMANN – Blytheville improved to 18-0 with Thursday’s 86-61 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Tyree Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Chickasaws, who are 7-0 in league play. Jeremiah Wells added 19 points, Shamar Marshall 18 points and KeSean Washington 12. Wells’ totals included five 3-pointers.
Blytheville, which is tied for second overall and is No. 1 in Class 4A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, led 21-16 after the first quarter, 46-27 at halftime and 74-46 after the third quarter.
Cobey Riddle scored 18 points, Tristin Battles 17 and Gavin Greenwell 14 for Trumann. The Wildcats hit 13 3-pointers as a team, including four each by Riddle and Battles.
BIC 60, Riverside 46
LAKE CITY – Buffalo Island Central outscored Riverside 19-7 in the fourth quarter Thursay to pull away for a 60-46 victory in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jax Whitley scored 22 points and Dawson Stewart added 16 for the Mustangs (10-5, 4-1 conference). BIC led 30-28 at halftime and 41-39 after the third quarter.
Harrison McAnally scored 11 points for Riverside (16-6, 3-3 conference).
Riverside won the junior boys’ game 48-47 in overtime. Zane McClure scored 15 points, Jackson Mann 11 and Tucker Emery 10 for Riverside (19-3, 5-1 conference). Leo Contreras and Kell Gathright scored 13 each for BIC.
Riverside 56, BIC 31
LAKE CITY – Riverside kept its 2A-3 conference record perfect Thursday in senior girls’ basketball with a 56-31 victory over Buffalo Island Central.
Amber Courtney and Ali Towles scored 13 points each to lead Riverside (16-5, 6-0 conference), while Brooklyn Berry added 12 points.
Riverside (16-1, 6-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 42-25, led by Ryley Eakins with 15 points and Carly Jo Womack with 13.
Wynne 59, Westside 57
WYNNE – Wynne edged Westside 59-57 Thursday in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Zarriah Adams and Kylia Cody scored 12 points each for Wynne, followed by Josilynne Scott with 10. The Lady Yellowjackets led 17-6 after the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors rallied within 28-26 at halftime and the teams were tied at 39 to end the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 18 points and Izzy Wolf added 16 for Westside.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 37-24, led by Kylie Coots’ 14 points. Westside also won the seventh-grade game 26-11.
Piggott 62, Rivercrest 52
PIGGOTT – Piggott defeated Rivercrest 62-52 Thursday night, earning its third victory of the week in senior girls’ basketball.
Grace Hooten scored 27 points to lead the Lady Mohawks (11-5, 3-1 conference). Emma Langley added 15 points and Alyssa Manor eight for Piggott.
Rivercrest led 15-10 after the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime. The Lady Mohawks outscored the Lady Colts 25-13 in the third quarter to rally for a 47-40 lead.
Brineka Taylor scored 20 points, Destiny Burks 16 and Mykala Banks eight for Rivercrest (12-7, 3-2 conference).
Piggott defeated Holcomb, Mo., 49-45 on Tuesday. Rylea Blascoe scored 15 points, Hooten 13 and Izzy Miller nine for the Lady Mohawks, who led 25-18 at halftime and 35-34 after the third quarter.
The Lady Mohawks won 44-21 at Harrisburg on Monday. Emma Langley scored 24 points and Hooten added 11 for Piggott. Elisabeth Green scored 13 points for Harrisburg.
Manila 44, Corning 39
MANILA – Manila took an 11-point lead in the first three quarters on Thursday night and held off Corning for a close 44-39 victory in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (10-6, 4-0 conference) led 26-16 at halftime and 40-29 after the third quarter. Madison Hitchcock scored 17 points to lead Manila, while Jenna LaRose added 14 and Madysen Deeds 11.
Madison Montana sank six 3-pointers score 18 points for Corning (14-3, 4-2 conference). Whitley Bolen added seven points.