MEMPHIS — Arkansas State couldn't hang on Saturday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
ASU held a one-point lead after scoring with 4:22 remaining in the game, only to see Memphis respond with a quick 75-yard touchdown drive. The Red Wolves turned the ball over on their next possession to set up the last-minute score that sealed the Tigers' 44-32 victory in front of 32,620.
After trailing by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Red Wolves (1-2) rallied to regain the lead in the final period. James Blackman threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Johnnie Lang to finish a 75-yard drive and Dominic Zvada kicked the extra point that gave ASU a 32-31 lead with 4:22 remaining in the game.
Facing fourth-and-6 at their 29 on the next drive, the Tigers (2-1) kept their offense on the field and Seth Henigan found tight end Caden Prieskorn open over the middle for a 17-yard pass completion. Running back Jevyon Ducker covered the last 49 yards, scoring on a 39-yard carry to give his team the lead with 2:08 to play.
ASU stopped the two-point conversion, keeping the score at 37-32, and started at its 46 after Reagan Ealy's 33-yard kickoff return.
With the Red Wolves facing fourth-and-5 at the Tigers' 49, crowd noise played a role as ASU was whistled for consecutive false start penalties. An errant shotgun snap sailed past Blackman on fourth-and-15, with the Tigers' Jaylon Allen recovering at the ASU 9 with 1:12 remaining.
Memphis' Brandon Thomas scored on an 8-yard run on third down with 57 seconds to play, setting the final score after the extra point.
ASU led four times in the 61st meeting of the teams as Blackman completed 25-of-34 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Seydou Traore caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Red Wolf running back Brian Snead rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Lang totaled 197 all-purpose yards — 93 on four kickoff returns, 63 on four pass receptions and 41 on 10 carries.
Henigan enjoyed another big game against the Red Wolves as the Tigers claimed their fourth consecutive victory in the series. Henigan, who threw five touchdown passes against ASU last season, was 19-of-28 passing for 360 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night.
Gabriel Rogers led Tiger receivers with 86 yards on five receptions, while Prieskorn had 69 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Ducker ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as the Tigers rushed for 187 yards as a team.
Defensively, linebacker Jordan Carmouche racked up a career-high 13 tackles for ASU.
The Red Wolves struck first on their first drive, scoring on Blackman’s 51-yard connection with Traore on third-and-6. Memphis answered on its next drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Henigan to Prieskorn.
Blackman led a 10-play, 64-yard drive as ASU reclaimed a 14-7 lead on Snead’s first touchdown carry of the evening, a 1-yard plunge early in the second quarter. Henigan found Prieskorn again on the ensuing drive for a 21-yard score to tie it at 14.
Zvada kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal to move ASU ahead 17-14 with 4:27 left in the half. The freshman kicker has drilled all five of his field-goal attempts this season.
Memphis added another score to go into halftime with a 21-17 lead, as Henigan scored on an 8-yard keeper.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. The Tigers made it a two-score affair early in the fourth on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Henigan to Joe Scates that gave the home team a 28-17 lead.
ASU's offense came alive as Snead broke a 29-yard run, the Red Wolves' longest carry of the night. Snead scored on a 7-yard run with 13:31 left in the game. Blackman completed a pass to Lang on the two-point conversion, bringing the Red Wolves within 28-25.
Memphis added three more points on a 47-yard field goal by Chris Howard to make it 31-25 with 8:55 to play. The Red Wolves drove 75 yards in nine plays on their next possession, scoring on third-and-4 when Blackman found Lang open out of the backfield on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
ASU concludes its three-game road stretch next Saturday, traveling to Norfolk, Va., for its Sun Belt Conference opener at Old Dominion (1-2). The Monarchs, who opened the season with a home victory over Virginia Tech, lost 16-14 Saturday at Virginia when the Cavaliers kicked a field goal on the final play.
Kickoff Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium is set for 5 p.m. Central.