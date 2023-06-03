Time right for George to lead Hurricane

JONESBORO — The moment Tyler George has been preparing for as a football coach has arrived.
George, Jonesboro’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons, was announced Thursday evening as the Hurricane’s new head coach. He takes the reins at the outset of the team’s summer schedule, which begins today with Hoxie’s Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament.
“The last three years, I’ve been preparing to be a head coach. When that moment would come, if ever, I wasn’t sure, but I knew if the opportunity arose, that I would be prepared for it,” George said in an introductory press conference Friday morning. “A lot of people say, “How come God is not blessing me?’ You’re not ready for the blessing. Just being prepared, I’m going to work hard. We’re going to do right by the kids and hopefully the wins follow.”
George was announced as Jonesboro’s head coach roughly 24 hours after Quad Sanders, who was hired in mid-March to lead the Hurricane, officially became Bryant’s new head coach.
While Sanders is returning to a school where he was an assistant for five seasons, George takes over a program in a district where he has worked seven years. He was an assistant coach at Annie Camp Junior High for two seasons before working at Jonesboro High School for the last five as an assistant.
“I’m passionate about it and I love this school, I love this district. They’ve been really, really good to me and my family throughout the last seven years,” George said. “I appreciate you giving a guy who really comes from humble beginnings a chance to lead a program like the Jonesboro Golden Hurricane. I can’t promise wins and losses. I can promise that we’re going to do the right thing, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to hold these young men accountable, and we’re going to send them off better than when they got to us. I can stamp that.
“That is going to be a huge priority. I’m a big academic guy, I’m a big do-the-right-thing guy, be the best version of yourself. Our kids already understand that and we’re going to continue to build on that. Work ethic, accountability, respect and discipline are going to be really, really huge, and we’re going to have fun while we do it.”
Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said the school was able to move quickly after Sanders’ departure because of the job George has done.
“I feel 100 percent confident that we hired the right guy. I’m excited,” Harding said. “I know the kids are ecstatic. We have a great staff to go with him and we’re looking forward to it.”
Unprompted, Harding answered why George was not selected when the job first opened earlier this year.
“The question I’ve gotten a lot is, ‘Why not the first time?’ I’ve said I’m going to answer that openly,” Harding said. “I said, ‘We were unsure. Hadn’t been a head coach, just been at Jonesboro,’ but from the day that the job came open, you see the work that he’s taken on, the questions that he’s had to answer that a head coach has had to answer. Then you go through another (change) and see that he is adamant about taking care of our kids and putting our kids first, and then seeing our kids’ reactions, that, ‘Coach, this is the guy you have to go with,’ them coming to me.”
George, who is from Gosnell, played football at Ouachita Baptist University. He was the Hurricane’s linebacker/strength and conditioning coach for the 2018-19 seasons before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2020.
Jonesboro won the 6A-East conference championship in 2021. The Hurricane defeated eventual state champion El Dorado in conference play as George’s defense held the Wildcats to a season-low point total in Jonesboro’s 31-20 victory.
Last season the Hurricane moved up to Class 7A, joining the state’s largest schools with an inexperienced team. Jonesboro finished 3-8 overall, reaching the state playoffs for the 15th consecutive season with a sixth-place finish in the 7A-Central conference.
George said last year’s growing pains will be beneficial this fall in Jonesboro’s second season of 7A football.
“Going into last year, I think the biggest hurdle was getting them to believe. Now they believe,” George said. “We’re in the middle of the game and the kids are saying, ‘We can compete with these guys, and not just compete, we can beat these guys.’ We’re telling them, ‘We told you that all along. It’s up to y’all to believe.’
“It’s our job to get them to believe and I think we’re there. I really think we’re there. If not, we’re very close. I’m not scared to compete against anybody, our kids aren’t scared to compete against anybody. It’s going to be roll the ball out there, no matter what school we’re facing, and we’re going to give it our best shot. And we’re going to play extremely hard.”
When asked what he hopes to do offensively, George said Jonesboro has to be able to run the ball.
“We don’t want to be able to, we have to be able to run the ball to compete in this league because there’s some hogs up front at every school. We have to be physical up front, dominate the line of scrimmage, get the ball in space to our playmakers,” he said. “We have some cats who can run and make things happen for us, and we have to be smart with the football. In the prior years sometimes we got a little lax with the ball. We have to protect the ball.”
George said the Hurricane will keep the summer schedule set up by Sanders, which includes 7-on-7 competition and camps away from home since new turf is going in at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Jonesboro will compete in the Beast of the East tournament in Hoxie, the CBJ Red Wolf 7-on-7 Shootout at Arkansas State, the Sonic Air Raid in Searcy and the Shootout of the South in Little Rock. The Hurricane will attend team camps at Bryant and Pulaski Academy as well as offensive/defensive line camps at ASU and Memphis.
George said his experience in the district is an advantage.
“I told our guys earlier today it’s not my program, it’s our program, and that includes both junior highs and the high school,” George said. “That includes our administration who have been really, really good to me. That includes everybody from the ground up. It’s everybody. We’re in this together.”