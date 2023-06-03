Time right for George to lead Hurricane

New Jonesboro High School head football coach Tyler George speaks during his introductory press conference Friday morning in Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The moment Tyler George has been preparing for as a football coach has arrived.

George, Jonesboro’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons, was announced Thursday evening as the Hurricane’s new head coach. He takes the reins at the outset of the team’s summer schedule, which begins today with Hoxie’s Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament.

