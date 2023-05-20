LAKE CITY — Tyler Timms wasn’t a rookie head coach when he took over the Riverside girls’ basketball program in the 2020-21 season, yet he admits that first season was a little overwhelming in some ways.
Timms grew up in Lake City, becoming a graduate of Riverside’s Class of 2006, so he was back in his hometown around family and friends. Buster Campbell and Kevin Hall, Timms’ coaches when he was growing up, became colleagues when he went to work for the district.
“There are so many emotions coming back. You just want to do a good job. I think the best thing to do is just to coach and do the best job you can,” Timms said. “I love it here. I’ve been a Rebel my whole life and getting to work with Coach Campbell and Coach Hall, it’s just a blessing. I’m really blessed to be here.”
Timms, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, is enjoying success on the sideline, too.
The Lady Rebels have made the state tournament every year under Timms, whose teams have won 69 games in three seasons. This year’s team had just one senior, yet crafted a 31-9 record and nearly ousted eventual 2A state champion Mount Vernon-Enola before falling in overtime in the state quarterfinals.
While Timms took over a program that reached the state finals in 2019 under Spencer Hoffman, he knew he would be leading a young team for a couple of years.
“I knew it was going to take some time because the year I got there, they had had a lot of success under Spencer, but they had lost all five starters from the year before, so we were going to be starting over,” Timms said. “The numbers were low in senior high, so we had some ninth-graders come up, but I knew in a short time they were all going to be playing together.
“I felt like we were going to be good, but I knew it was going to be a year or two to be pretty good.”
The Lady Rebels didn’t need that long to get back to the state tournament, though. They reached the state tournament in Timms’ first season as coach, then got back there in 2021-22 and reached the quarterfinals.
Four of Riverside’s losses this season came against eventual state champions in Salem (twice), Mammoth Spring and Mount Vernon-Enola. The Lady Rebels took the 2A-3 conference regular-season crown with only one league loss, claimed the district tournament title as well and won the North Region for their first regional championship since 1995.
Opponents averaged just under 36 points per game this season against the defensive-minded Lady Rebels.
“We’ve got five girls who average between seven and 12 points a game, so we don’t have anybody who right now is probably going to get 17, 18 a game. That’s really not who we are,” Timms said. “But we felt the toughness that we really try to preach and the physicality, that stuff kind of wins in the postseason. We used our depth, we played about seven girls pretty consistently and we had a girl come off the bench who averaged seven points a game.
“We felt like we had quality depth and as the games wore on, that was going to wear people out a little bit. We were a defensive team.”
Timms came back to Riverside from Cossatot River, which went to the state tournament in three of his six seasons as head coach. He played for a Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament winner as a senior, Riverside’s first since being formed by consolidation in the mid-1980s, and participated in the first Sun Senior Classic in 2006.
Next season’s team will feature three seniors – Gracie Washington, Ali Towles and Amber Courtney – who have played for the high school team since they were freshmen.
“It’s no secret. We think we have a chance to win it next year and that’s what we talk about,” Timms said. “I’m going to miss (next season’s seniors) as people, but I’m excited to have that last kind of year with them, too.”
Riverside has younger talent, too, including players from a junior high team that went 51-5 in two seasons. Timms anticipates plenty of competition for playing time on a team that he expects to play at a faster tempo next season.
The Lady Rebels gave Mount Vernon-Enola its closest game of the state tournament. Riverside led by 12 points at halftime, only to see the Lady Warhawks rally and win 45-43 on a shot in the final seconds of overtime.
Reflecting on the final game is still tough, Timms said.
“I felt like we were going to be prepared when the postseason came, and we were. The thing about our group this year was they played really hard,” he said. “Our kids just bought in from day one. It was a lot of fun. We really felt like we had a chance to win it, and we did. We just have to go back to the drawing board next year and get better.”