JONESBORO — Valley View recorded a season scoring high Tuesday night to race past rival Westside 80-69 in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball at Warrior Gym.
Connor Tinsley scored 24 points to lead the Blazers (10-10, 9-4 conference). Caleb Allen added 16 points, followed by Trey Mitchell and Carson Tosh with 10 each.
Tinsley hit three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points in the first quarter as Valley View took a 20-14 lead. The Blazers sank four 3s as a team in the second quarter, building a 42-34 halftime lead, and Allen hit three of his five 3s in the third quarter as Valley View pushed its lead to 63-49.
Spencer Honeycutt scored 24 points to lead Westside (12-10, 4-8 conference). Lukas Kaffka added 15 points, Tanner Darr 11 and Jackson Wolf nine for the Warriors.
Marion 86, Nettleton 77
JONESBORO – Marion escaped Raider Gym with an 86-77 double-overtime victory over Nettleton in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Ryan Forrest scored 29 points, Donnie Cheers finished with 21 and Jayden Forrest added 15 for the Patriots (17-6, 7-1 conference). DaVares Whitaker scored 19 points, Jeremiah Turner 16 and Jordan Pigram 16 for Nettleton (15-8, 3-5 conference).
Nettleton held leads of 22-10 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime. Marion rallied for a 52-51 lead after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 64 to end regulation and at 71 to end the first overtime.
Blytheville 53, Brookland 28
BLYTHEVILLE – Blytheville’s winning streak reached 16 games Tuesday with a 53-28 victory over Brookland in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (22-3, 13-0 conference) broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 24-6 to take a 35-16 halftime lead. Blytheville led 47-19 after the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 15 points, Tyree Jackson 14 and Jeremiah Wells nine to lead Blytheville.
David York scored nine points for Brookland (11-10, 7-5).
Osceola 90, Harrisburg 50
OSCEOLA – Five Osceola players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Seminoles rolled past Harrisburg 90-50 in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Terrance Nimmers scored 16 points and finished with four steals for Osceola (18-4, 12-2 conference). Richard High added 15 points; Daylen Love and Cassie Bullard scored 14 points each, with Love adding six assists; and Anthony Harris chipped in with 11 points.
Manila 61, Piggott 43
MANILA – Brayden Nunnally scored 28 points Tuesday to lead Manila to a 61-43 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Jake Baltimore added 20 points for the Lions (18-7, 12-2 conference). Manila led 11-10 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 47-27 after the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 17 points and Brandon Palmer added 13 for Piggott.
Walnut Ridge 69, Corning 24
WALNUT RIDGE – Ty Flippo scored 20 points Tuesday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 69-24 victory over Corning in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister added 11 poingts and Kel Slusser finished with 10 for Walnut Ridge (17-3, 10-2 conference).
Rector 65, Earle 39
EARLE – Cooper Rabjohn poured in 41 points as Rector wrapped up second place in the 2A-3 conference Tuesday with a 65-39 rout of Earle.
Lane Stucks added 14 points for the Cougars (19-8, 9-4 conference).
BIC 90, CRA 62
PARAGOULD – Jaron Burrow drilled 11 3-pointers while scoring 40 points Tuesday as Buffalo Island Central eased past Crowley’s Ridge Academy 90-62 in senior boys’ basketball.
Nicholas Patterson and Jax Whitley added 17 points each for the Mustangs (25-5). Whitley sank five 3s as BIC hit 21 as a team.
BIC led 23-14 after the first quarter, 53-28 at halftime and 81-49 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall hit six 3s to lead CRA with 26 points. Burkley Blankenship added 11 points for the Falcons.
Ridgefield Christian 60, Marmaduke 58
MARMADUKE – Doss McDaniel scored 22 points Tuesday to lead Ridgefield Christian to a 60-58 double-overtime victory over Marmaduke in senior boys’ basketball.
Noah Stracener added 14 points and Wil Archer finished with 13 for the Warriors (17-13). Archer scored 11 points in the overtime periods, hitting three 3-pointers.
Marmaduke led 24-22 at halftime and 41-37 at the end of the third quarter. The teams were tied at 43 to end regulation.
Chandler Harrelson scored 23 points and Jason Mathis added 17 for Marmaduke.
Sloan-Hendrix 69, Salem 33
SALEM – Cade Grisham and Ethan Lee both posted a double-double Tuesday as Sloan-Hendrix routed Salem 69-33 in 2A-2 senior boys’ basketball.
Grisham scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Lee finished with 15 points and 12 boards to help the Greyhounds (22-5, 10-0 conference) keep their 2A-2 record perfect. Harper Rorex, Braden Cox and Luke Murphy added 10 points each for Sloan-Hendrix.
Sloan-Hendrix took control in the second quarter, outscoring Salem 22-11 for a 38-23 halftime lead. The Greyhounds had a 56-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Hoxie 58, Tuckerman 41
HOXIE – Hoxie shook off a slow start with a strong second quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Tuckerman 58-41 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (10-11) outscored the Bulldogs 20-7 in the second quarter to lead 29-24 at halftime. Hoxie shut out Tuckerman 9-0 in the third quarter, extending its lead to 38-24.
Mason Woodard scored 18 points and Kayden Glenn added 12 for Hoxie. David Platt scored 11 points and Carson Miller 10 for Tuckerman (14-11).
Marked Tree 83, Mammoth Spring 51
MAMMOTH SPRING – Marked Tree extended its winning streak to 21 games Tuesday with an 83-51 rout of Mammoth Spring in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
B.J. Marshall scored 18 points to lead the Indians (21-1, 13-0 conference), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Nathaneal Rogers scored 18 points to lead Mammoth Spring (16-14, 10-4 conference).