Touchdown passes help Wolves edge Hurricane

JONESBORO — Lake Hamilton’s air attack helped the Wolves defeat the Jonesboro Hurricane 27-20 Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Wolves quarterback Easton Hurley had two first-half touchdown passes of 49 yards or more. His first touchdown pass was a connection to Derryn Owens for 55 yards, giving Lake Hamilton a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Before Hurley’s second touchdown pass, Hurricane wide receiver Chris Stacy recovered a muffed punt by the returner to put Jonesboro (1-1) at the 28-yard line at the beginning of the second quarter. Running back Markevious Pickett capped Jonesboro’s drive with a goal-line touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Hurley responded with a 49-yard touchdown pass to running back Coy Autrey on a play-action wheel route to put the Wolves up 13-7 with less than three minutes until halftime.
Jonesboro head coach Tyler George praised Lake Hamilton’s quarterback and discussed Autrey’s touchdown reception from the standpoint of lost coverage.
“We got lost in coverage right there. We knew their quarterback could throw it. I talked to their head coach before the game about how their style of offense, with the type of quarterback they have, is hard to prepare for,” George said.
To start the second half, Jonesboro quarterback Terrance Brown connected with wide receiver Kelen Smith for 46 yards, but Smith fumbled the ball with Lake Hamilton (1-1) recovering.
The Wolves capitalized on the fumble recovery with a 65-yard rushing touchdown by Hayden Barton to take a 21-7 lead with a little less than five minutes left in the third quarter.
Jonesboro responded with a 40-yard pass from Brown to Stacy to move into the Wolves’ territory. Even with the long connection, the Hurricane were unable to score and turned the ball over.
“We have to be able to score the ball more and we will. We will continue to get better. We got stuck in the joy of last week. Again, it starts with me,” said George, whose team defeated West Memphis in its season opener.
Jonesboro eventually got the ball back and took advantage with a long reception to tight end Myreion Taylor at the 1-yard line. Pickett finished the drive with his second rushing touchdown, minimizing Lake Hamilton’s lead to 21-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Hurricane defensive end K.J. Anderson came up with a clutch third down sack, to put the Wolves in fourth-and-23. Lake Hamilton picked off Brown to regain possession, however.
On Lake Hamilton’s next drive, Autrey punched in a goal-line touchdown to put the nail in the coffin at 27-13 late in the fourth quarter.
Brown bounced back with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Stacy to put the game within reach at 27–20. Lake Hamilton was able to run the clock out on their next drive to defeat the Hurricane for the second straight year.
Stacy finished with nine receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
“I don’t know what his stat line was tonight, but he proved that he has arrived. His performance was really well, and it can’t just be him. It has to be everybody, and we have talent to get it done. We just fell short tonight,” George said.
Brown was 14-of-22 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown. Pickett led the Hurricane in rushing with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Jonesboro looks to bounce back in week three while staying at home in a non-conference matchup against DeSoto (Miss.) Central. Lake Hamilton will attempt to continue its winning ways while traveling to play Little Rock Christian Academy in a conference matchup.