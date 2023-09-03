Touchdown passes help Wolves edge Hurricane

Jonesboro’s Chris Stacy (3) tries to get through Lake Hamilton’s Hagan Tyler (10) during first-half action Friday night in Jonesboro. Lake Hamilton defeated Jonesboro 27-20.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — Lake Hamilton’s air attack helped the Wolves defeat the Jonesboro Hurricane 27-20 Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.

Wolves quarterback Easton Hurley had two first-half touchdown passes of 49 yards or more. His first touchdown pass was a connection to Derryn Owens for 55 yards, giving Lake Hamilton a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.