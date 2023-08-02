McKenzie Pierce was already familiar with Blytheville’s basketball tradition when he became the Chickasaws’ head coach in 2016. He’s eager to learn more about his new program’s history in the coming weeks.
Pierce was announced Monday as the new head coach at Fort Smith Northside. The Grizzlies have won 11 all-time state championships and have two former players, Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, on the roster of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.
“It’s a tradition-rich program,” Pierce said in a telephone interview Monday night. “I think if you polled all the high school coaches across the state of Arkansas on the top five jobs in the state, Fort Smith Northside would definitely be in there.”
Pierce, a Jonesboro High School graduate who has two degrees from the University of Arkansas, is moving across the state after nine highly successful seasons in Northeast Arkansas.
East Poinsett County reached the state championship game once in Pierce’s two seasons as the Warriors’ head coach. He had a strong seven-year run at Blytheville, where his last four teams posted a combined 117-21 record and reached the state finals twice.
The Chickasaws lost to the eventual state champion at the state tournament in each of Pierce’s last four seasons as head coach. Blytheville finished as the Class 4A state runner-up in 2022 and 2023.
“I’ve always felt like when I left Blytheville, if it was going to be for a high school job, it had to be a high school job where I felt like I could be there the rest of my career in a place that I would want my kids to go to school until they graduate, and seeing how I have a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old, that time is quite a ways away,” Pierce said. “It has been absolutely phenomenal, the last seven years have been by far the best seven years of my life. My wife and I got married in April 2016 and about three weeks later in May, took the job to come to Blytheville. We bought our first house and both of our children were born there. Obviously the success on the floor speaks for itself. It’s just been a beautiful thing. The community just absolutely wrapped their arms around us.”
Blytheville finished 34-2 last season after losing to Little Rock Christian, the only in-state team to defeat the Chickasaws, in the state championship game. The Chickasaws lost to Magnolia in the 2022 state final.
“One of the biggest advantages I had with the Blytheville job was growing up in Jonesboro, my dad worked in Blytheville for 13 years. I knew all about Blytheville basketball, at least in the ‘90s and 2000s, and I knew how good it was in the ‘80s,” Pierce said. “It was a quick study and that always played to my advantage, knowing that stuff. That’s definitely something in the next week or two where I’m trying to get with some people who can help me learn the history better, find a book to learn all about this stuff at Northside. I’m a firm believer that you have to know where you’re coming from to get to where you want to go.”
The coaching position at Northside, which won its most recent state championships in 2017 and 2019, opened in mid-July when coach Eric Burnett accepted a position in athletic administration at Springdale. The Grizzlies finished 18-13 last season with a loss to Cabot in the Class 6A state tournament.
Northside Arena, which cost $14.5 million according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, opened during the 2021-22 season. The facility seats more than 2,300.
Over the weekend, Pierce had the chance to tell current and former Blytheville players in person along with people in the community, an experience he described as bittersweet.
“Although the timing is crazy from the professional standpoint of moving, it kind of all happened at a great time where I was able to see a big lump sum of all the people that I wanted to see, love on and tell goodbye,” Pierce said. “It was a great weekend, definitely bittersweet, but I’m definitely looking forward to getting situated and getting to work with those young men at Northside and getting entrenched with the Fort Smith community.”