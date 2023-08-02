McKenzie Pierce was already familiar with Blytheville’s basketball tradition when he became the Chickasaws’ head coach in 2016. He’s eager to learn more about his new program’s history in the coming weeks.

Pierce was announced Monday as the new head coach at Fort Smith Northside. The Grizzlies have won 11 all-time state championships and have two former players, Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe, on the roster of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

