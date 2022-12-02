JONESBORO — Sophomore tight end Seydou Traore and freshman kicker Dominic Zvada earned first-team honors Thursday to lead Arkansas State's selections on the All-Sun Belt Conference football team.

ASU had eight players combine for nine selections on the all-conference team. In addition to Traore and Zvada, the Red Wolves had one second-team pick, one third-team selection and four honorable-mention choices.