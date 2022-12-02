JONESBORO — Sophomore tight end Seydou Traore and freshman kicker Dominic Zvada earned first-team honors Thursday to lead Arkansas State's selections on the All-Sun Belt Conference football team.
ASU had eight players combine for nine selections on the all-conference team. In addition to Traore and Zvada, the Red Wolves had one second-team pick, one third-team selection and four honorable-mention choices.
Traore ranked first among Sun Belt tight ends in receptions (50) and receiving yards (655), while ranking second among the same group for touchdown receptions (four).
Nationally, Traore stands third among FBS tight ends for receiving yards and yards per catch (13.10). He recorded a career-high 120 receiving yards and a touchdown against Memphis and was responsible for at least 50 receiving yards in six games.
After winning the placekicking job during a three-player competition in fall camp, Zvada made 17 of his 18 field goal attempts and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Zvada broke the Sun Belt single-season true freshman record for points by kicking with 81, which is also the ninth most in school history. He led the Sun Belt in field goal percentage while also ranking fifth in in scoring by kick and seventh in overall scoring.
The only field goal attempt Zvada missed was a 51-yard kick at Texas State. In the same game, he made a career-long 56-yard field goal that is the second longest in FBS this season.
Senior running back Johnnie Lang Jr. represented ASU on the second team as a return specialist and at the all-purpose position as well.
Named Midseason All-America by CBS Sports, Lang leads the nation in kickoff return yards and ranks 15th in all-purpose yards (135.8 per game). He leads the country in combined kick return yards with 973.
Lang was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll and was the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after posting kickoff return, rushing and receiving touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe. He recorded six combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Kivon Bennett earned third-team honors. Bennett ranked sixth in the Sun Belt in fumbles forced and 13th in sacks with 5.5. He led all ASU defensive linemen in tackles with 50 and was first on the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (5.5).
ASU’s honorable mention selections were defensive tackle TW Ayers, quarterback James Blackman, wide receiver Champ Flemings and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was named Player of the Year. James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, while Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Coastal Carolina's Jared Brown is the Freshman of the Year and Troy's Jon Sumrall is the Coach of the Year.
All-Sun Belt football
First Team Offense
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall
RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL – Jake Andrews, Troy
OL – Anderson Hardy, App State
TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State
WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion
First Team Defense
DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana
DL – Owen Porter, Marshall
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB – Nick Hampton, App State
DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama
DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall
DB – Reddy Steward, Troy
DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana
First Team Special Teams
K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Burns, Louisiana
RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana
AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
Second Team Offense
QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison
RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy
RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison
TE – Henry Pearson, App State
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM
WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern
Second Team Defense
DL – Levi Bell, Texas State
DL – James Carpenter, James Madison
DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy
DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison
DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern
LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall
DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
Second Team Special Teams
K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama
P – Devyn McCormick, ULM
RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
Third Team Offense
QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern
OL – James Jackson, South Alabama
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State
OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern
OL – Isaiah Helms, App State
OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina
TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina
WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
Third Team Defense
DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy
LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison
LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina
LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss
DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss
DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
Third Team Special Teams
K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss
P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss
RS – Milan Tucker, App State
AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama