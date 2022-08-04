Trip gives basketball Red Wolves head start

Freshman forward Izaiyah Nelson drives to the basket during Arkansas State’s scrimmage Wednesday afternoon. The Red Wolves are preparing for three exhibition games in the Dominican Republic next week.

JONESBORO — While Mike Balado wants to win next week’s exhibition games in the Dominican Republic, he wants to experiment quite a bit, too.

Arkansas State is getting an early start on preparations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, Balado’s sixth as head coach, with its first trip out of the country since the 2013-14 team traveled to Canada. The Red Wolves will play three games during a nine-day trip to the Dominican Republic.

