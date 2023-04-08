Trojans score in ninth to slip past Red Wolves

Arkansas State’s Daedrick Cail puts down a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game at Tomlinson Stadium. Troy defeated ASU 6-5.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Troy and Arkansas State had similar scoring chances in the ninth inning Thursday night at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Trojans capitalized; the Red Wolves came up empty.