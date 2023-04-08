Trojans score in ninth to slip past Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Troy and Arkansas State had similar scoring chances in the ninth inning Thursday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Trojans capitalized; the Red Wolves came up empty.
Pinch hitter Parker Sessions belted a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning to give Troy a 6-5 victory over ASU in the opening game of their Sun Belt Conference baseball series.
ASU had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth when Jared Toler drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second base by Daedrick Cail. Troy’s Ben Thompson struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Toler was the last of 12 runners the Red Wolves (9-17, 1-7 Sun Belt) left on base. The Trojans (21-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) stranded 13 runners, leaving the bases loaded in the first, second and seventh innings.
“They gave us a few walks, a couple errors there, but other than that, they didn’t give us much. We gave them a boatload,” ASU coach Tommy Raffo said. “We were fortunate to be in the game, especially early. Give our guys some credit for fighting back in it, getting back in it. The ninth did not win or lose the game. It happened during the middle part of the game.”
ASU outhit Troy 11-9, with the top four batters in the order combining for eight of those hits. Wil French doubled twice, while Brandon Hager and Kody Darcy also doubled.
Starting pitcher Hunter Draper struck out a career-high six Trojan hitters in five innings, allowing just two runs on five hits before the Red Wolves utilized four relievers. Arlon Butts (2-2) finished the final two innings, striking out two and allowing a run on two hits.
Troy struck first in the top of the first on an RBI single by William Sullivan, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. ASU answered in the bottom of the frame when Hager and Darcy hit back-to-back two-out doubles to tie it at a run each.
Both starting pitchers settled in, with Troy’s Brady Fuller working six innings and striking out seven to just one walk. Fuller allowed four runs on eight hits in the no-decision.
ASU failed to score after putting runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Their guy was outstanding. He was phenomenal,” Raffo said of Fuller. “He wouldn’t let us off the mat. That’s who he is and we knew that coming in.”
The Trojans reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Tremayne Cobb, Jr., but a flyout and double play limited the damage.
Troy upped its lead to 5-1 with a three-run seventh, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Kavanagh and a solo homer by Sullivan before Kyle Mock touched home on a passed ball.
ASU reliever Coby Greiner struck out two batters to lessen the damage in the seventh.
“We were fortunate to get out of that with three (runs). Our guys came back in the dugout and responded. You like to see that with a club,” Raffo said. “We couldn’t get ahead of it. We tied it, but we couldn’t get ahead of it and maybe it’s a little different if you do.”
The Red Wolves rallied to tie it in the bottom of the seventh, when the first five batters reached base.
French doubled home Jake Henry Williams, and then Hunter Thomas scored on an RBI infield single by Blake Burris to make it 5-3. A wild pitch allowed French to score before Burris scampered across the plate to tie it at 5-all on a fielder’s choice.
After Butts worked a quick eighth, French roped a one-out double to the right-field fence in the eighth, but was unable to score as Thompson (3-0) struck out two batters. Troy pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters.
Troy’s first two batters reached base in the ninth on a single and a walk. Butts retired the next two batters before Sessions singled to center field.
Thursday’s loss was ASU’s third one-run setback in seven Sun Belt losses. The teams continued the series Friday night and are scheduled to conclude the three-game set today at 1 p.m.