Troy dominates fourth quarter to rout A-State

Arkansas State's Johnnie Lang tries to elude Troy's TJ Harris during Saturday's game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Justin Manning photo

JONESBORO — The final quarter of the 2022 football season was Arkansas State's worst.

Troy outscored ASU 34-0 in the fourth quarter Saturday to pull away for a 48-19 victory. Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries as the Trojans earned the Sun Belt West Division title and the right to host Coastal Carolina in next weekend's conference championship.