Troy dominates fourth quarter to rout A-State

JONESBORO — The final quarter of the 2022 football season was Arkansas State's worst.
Troy outscored ASU 34-0 in the fourth quarter Saturday to pull away for a 48-19 victory. Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries as the Trojans earned the Sun Belt West Division title and the right to host Coastal Carolina in next weekend's conference championship.
ASU (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) lost for the fifth time after leading in the fourth quarter, though the Red Wolves led for only five seconds of the final 15 minutes Saturday. Opponents outscored the Red Wolves 140-52 in the fourth quarter for the season, including 61-3 in the final period of ASU's final three games.
The Red Wolves led the Trojans 13-7 at halftime and 19-14 after the third quarter, only to be blown out in the fourth. Up to Saturday, ASU hadn't given up more than 23 points in any quarter this season.
"Holding an opponent like that to seven points in a half, it's impressive, but we didn't end the game how we wanted to end. Forty-eight points is unacceptable," sophomore safety Justin Parks said. "They had 14 points in the third quarter going into the fourth and they end up with 48. It's unacceptable. We just have to finish the game. That's been the theme of the season. It's got to happen."
Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) outgained ASU 134-68 in the fourth quarter while forcing two turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
With Vidal averaging 6.3 yards per carry, the Trojans rolled up 268 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, finished with 38 net yards rushing after tackles for loss subtracted 54 yards.
"Football, there's no secret to it. You have to be able to run the football and you have to be able to stop the run, especially in the elements, and for a four-quarter game, we weren't able to do that," ASU head coach Butch Jones said. "That's something as we all know to move this program forward, we have to get much better in the lines of scrimmage. It is what it is, and we will, through development and recruiting."
ASU scored 10 points off two Troy turnovers to lead 13-7 at halftime. Samy Johnson's interception and 69-yard return set up Dominic Zvada's 20-yard field goal in the opening minutes.
Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal at the end of a 63-yard drive in the second quarter, pulling ASU within 7-6. The Red Wolves received another opportunity late in the half when Kivon Bennett stripped the ball from Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson and TW Ayers recovered at the Trojans' 33 with 1:13 on the clock.
Senior quarterback James Blackman scrambled 30 yards for a touchdown, his longest run in two seasons as a Red Wolf, as ASU took the lead with 24 seconds left in the half.
Jones said the Red Wolves needed to take full advantage of their scoring opportunities but had to settle for two short field goals instead.
"We knew going in there's a reason why they're a good defense. Great illustration, those 19 points that we scored, that's the second-most points that defense has given up to a Sun Belt team all year," Jones said. "We knew we would have to earn everything that we would get, but when we had those opportunities, we had to take full advantage of those opportunities. I thought we played well on defense. We had Samy's takeaway, but again, our margin of error with our football team is very small."
Watson gave Troy a 14-13 lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass to RaJae’ Johnson with 4:49 to go in the third quarter. Blackman, who was 20-of-35 for 220 yards in his final college game, passed for 62 yards as ASU answered with a 70-yard touchdown drive.
AJ Mayer threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Reed Tyler to give the Red Wolves a 19-14 lead with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
Vidal opened the fourth quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run to start the Trojans' game-ending surge. The two-point conversion failed, but Troy had the lead for good at 20-19.
Blackman moved the Red Wolves from their 24 to the Troy 38, but defensive back Reddy Steward stepped in front of a second-down pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown and a 27-19 Troy lead with 12:53 left in the game.
"I honestly thought I knew the coverage they were going to," Blackman said. "The cornerback just played a great play. He didn't get into his zone. He took a couple steps back like he was going to bail and just read and broke on the ball. It's plays like that, that cost you the game. You can't have those kinds of plays and we didn't bounce back after I threw the interception."
The interception was only Blackman's third in 347 pass attempts this fall. He completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.
Vidal scored two more touchdowns on runs of 12 and 39 yards. The Trojans tacked on another score late in the game after ASU freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey threw an interception.
Jones said ASU had too many players playing too many plays this season.
"I think that's kind of been our fourth-quarter woes a little bit. I've examined everything, I've looked at the volume of snaps, and we have to recruit depth," Jones said. "We went into the year knowing our (starting) 22 could play with anybody. We really felt that, but we were worried about six, seven, eight in the lines of scrimmage, and that's something you have to recruit, develop and grow."
Jones said ASU will have recruits on campus for official visits in each of the next three weekends. The early signing period begins Dec. 21, followed by the regular period that starts Feb. 1.