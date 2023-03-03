Troy ends A-State's season with late rally

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An upset slipped from Arkansas State’s grasp in the final nine minutes of Thursday’s second round in the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.
Fifth-seeded Troy outscored ASU 24-8 over the final 8:55 to defeat the Red Wolves 63-59 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Markise Davis registered his second consecutive 20-point outing in the tournament with a game-high 21 points to lead 13th-seeded A-State (13-20). Davis finished with 21 points, one shy of his career high, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 from the field. Caleb Fields and Terrance Ford Jr. added 13 points each.
“Today was a game that came down to really one thing in my opinion and that was second-chance points,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said. “The stat sheet doesn’t really show it, it shows only 13, but what they don’t show is when they get the ball back and you foul them, and they get another possession and they hit a shot. Under our stats, we count that as second chance, and I think it was like 22 for the game. Those points were big.
Zay Williams led Troy (20-12) with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Nelson Phillips added 14 points and 13 rebounds with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the second half alone.
Five-straight points by Davis gave A-State a 51-39 lead with 8:55 to play, but fifth-seeded Troy responded with a 20-6 spurt to grab a 59-57 lead with 2:39 to play. After two free throws by Ford gave A-State a 57-54 advantage, it was five-straight by Phillips to put Troy ahead. A-State was held scoreless for 3:47, seeing the Trojans lead 61-59 with five seconds left. Aamer Muhammad made all four free-throws down the stretch to set the final score.
“I thought defensively for the most part, if you look at the numbers, we did a very good job on them. They shot 35 percent from the field. It was just those second-chance points,” Balado said. “If we take away those, their percentage goes down even more. Offensively, down the stretch, they picked up the pressure a little bit. I thought we had some good looks and we missed some, but there’s nothing you can ask more offensively than guys taking shots when they’re open.”
The first 20 minutes featured six ties and 11 lead changes, but the Red Wolves took a 34-30 advantage to the break. Davis had 10 points in the period, knocking down both of his attempts beyond the arc. Neither team led by more than five points in the first 20 minutes with Troy’s advantage coming on the first five points of the contest.
A-State finished the afternoon shooting 44.2 percent (23-52) from the field and 6-of-14 (.429) beyond the arc. The Red Wolves knocked down 7-of-9 (.778) at the charity stripe, but were out-rebounded 39-30 with the Trojans holding a 16-5 advantage on the offensive glass. Troy had 10 offensive rebounds in the second half for nine second chance points and outscored A-State 18-8 in the paint over the final 20 minutes.
Troy shot 35 percent (21-60) for the game, 6-of-20 (.300) beyond the arc, and knocked down 15-of-19 (.789) at the charity stripe. A-State had only 10 turnovers in the contest to the Trojans seven, but Troy held a 14-2 advantage in points off turnovers.
“It’s been a tough year with all the injuries and guys playing out of position, fighting every day and playing extremely hard for me. I commend them for giving all the effort,” Balado said. “My whole team, every day in practice, stayed positive. Every day they listened and were coachable. That’s all I can ask for as a coach with these short numbers.”