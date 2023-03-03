Troy ends A-State's season with late rally

Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields (0) drives between Troy defenders during Thursday’s game at the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

 Jimmie Mitchell / Sun Belt Conference

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An upset slipped from Arkansas State’s grasp in the final nine minutes of Thursday’s second round in the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.

Fifth-seeded Troy outscored ASU 24-8 over the final 8:55 to defeat the Red Wolves 63-59 at the Pensacola Bay Center.