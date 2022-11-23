JONESBORO — Arkansas State is still involved in the Sun Belt Conference football race, although only as a possible spoiler.
Troy is in position to win the Sun Belt West Division entering the final week of the regular season. The Trojans also remain in the running to host the championship game, depending on how Coastal Carolina does against James Madison this week.
A victory over ASU on Saturday would put Troy (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) in the championship game on Dec. 3 and might give the Trojans the home field advantage, although first-year head coach Jon Sumrall is keeping his focus on the task at hand with the Red Wolves (3-8, 1-6).
“If we win that game, we can have an opportunity to do something special. If we don’t, we’re going to be relying on other people,” Sumrall said during Monday’s Sun Belt video conference. “We’d love to host, but I’ve got no control over all that stuff. I want to get to the championship game and the only way to do that is take care of the target that’s right in front of you, not worrying about the one that’s down the road.”
Saturday’s starting time at Centennial Bank Stadium has been changed to 2:30 p.m. The starting time changed because the game will be televised on ESPNU, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday.
Troy and South Alabama are tied atop the West Division, but the Trojans have the edge on the Jaguars thanks to their 10-6 victory when the teams met in Mobile. South Alabama could reach the championship game only with a victory over Old Dominion and an ASU victory over Troy.
Linebacker Carlton Martial, the FBS career tackles leader with 548, leads a Troy defense that ranks second in the Sun Belt with a per-game yield of 16.6 points per game. Martial did not play because of an injury last Saturday, but the Trojans still limited Louisiana-Monroe to 228 total yards in a 34-16 victory.
“Troy is a very, very talented football team. Very complete,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said Monday. “Those individuals have played a lot of football. Coach Sumrall has done a tremendous job of going in there and instilling a mentality, a style of play. If you look at their special teams, they have very little starters in all four phases, which tells you the depth. They have one of the premier defenses in our league, a very good center and offensive line, and some of their skill guys are outstanding and dynamic.”
Sumrall said Troy has simplified its defense after probably trying to do too much early in the season.
“Last week we ran, on first and second down, four calls and played very simple, clean football. We didn’t do a whole lot. We’ve got good players. I try not to coach them to mediocrity,” Sumrall said. “They’re pretty good already, try not to screw them up. Let them play fast, let them tackle the guy with the ball. Play with good vision, don’t give up cheap big plays down the field in the pass game and make people earn it. Usually it’s a pretty good formula.”
ASU is locked into last place in the West Division for the second consecutive season after last weekend’s 16-13 loss at Texas State.
Last Saturday’s game became the fourth loss, all on the road, where the Red Wolves led in the fourth quarter before falling short. ASU was seemingly in position to force overtime after a last-minute field goal, but gave up a quick drive that set up a game-winning field goal for the Bobcats.
“I think the game really was a microcosm of our season,” Jones said. “We’ve lost three games by a combined total of seven points and that doesn’t even include the Memphis game, where we’re up and it came down to a fourth-and-6 play.
“But at the end of the day, you have to eliminate the things that keep you from winning. We weren’t able to do that. We gave up zero explosive plays on defense (Saturday) and then in 25 seconds, we gave up two explosive plays. It’s not one out of 11, it’s 11 out of 11, 11 individuals doing their job. Too many times we had eight out of 11, nine out of 11.”