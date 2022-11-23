JONESBORO — Arkansas State is still involved in the Sun Belt Conference football race, although only as a possible spoiler.

Troy is in position to win the Sun Belt West Division entering the final week of the regular season. The Trojans also remain in the running to host the championship game, depending on how Coastal Carolina does against James Madison this week.

A-State Football

Opponent: Troy

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt; Troy 9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt

Television: ESPNU

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 10-7

Last meeting: Troy, 38-10, 2020

