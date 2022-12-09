TRUMANN — Seventh-seeded Trumann knocked off second-seeded Buffalo Island Central 66-58 Wednesday in the first round of the Gearld Jennings Invitational senior boys’ basketball tournament.

The Wildcats advanced to play third-seeded Riverside in Thursday night’s semifinals. Fourth-seeded Bay, which defeated fifth-seeded Gosnell 70-44 Wednesday night, played top-seeded Marked Tree in another semifinal Thursday.