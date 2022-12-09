TRUMANN — Seventh-seeded Trumann knocked off second-seeded Buffalo Island Central 66-58 Wednesday in the first round of the Gearld Jennings Invitational senior boys’ basketball tournament.
The Wildcats advanced to play third-seeded Riverside in Thursday night’s semifinals. Fourth-seeded Bay, which defeated fifth-seeded Gosnell 70-44 Wednesday night, played top-seeded Marked Tree in another semifinal Thursday.
Trumann took a 50-37 lead into the fourth quarter and withstood a rally by BIC, which scored 21 points in the final period.
Cobey Riddle scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats, including eight in the fourth quarter. Gavin Greenwell added 16 points while Tristin Battles made four 3-point attempts to finish with 12 points for the Wildcats, who led 17-11 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime.
Jax Whitley scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead BIC (8-2). Parker Anderson added 18 points for the Mustangs.
Bay (8-6) hit 10 3-pointers as a team during its victory over Gosnell. Justin Brannen connected for four 3s to lead the Yellowjackets with 22 points. Evan Stotts and Landon Therrell scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, with each making two 3s.
Elijah Donnerson and Rylan Jenkins scored eight points each for Gosnell.
In the junior boys’ division, Trumann defeated East Poinsett County 58-56 in overtime, while Armorel defeated Bay 41-38.