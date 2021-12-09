ARMOREL — Second-seeded Trumann and third-seeded Marked Tree earned victories Wednesday in the senior high division of the Gearld Jennings boys’ basketball tournament.
Trumann held off Gosnell 44-39. After trailing 14-9 to end the first quarter, the Wildcats came back to lead 29-21 at halftime and 36-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Drew Osment scored 13 points to lead Trumann. Taderian Partee scored 11 points and Hayden McDaniel added 10 for Gosnell.
Marked Tree rolled past East Poinsett County 72-46. The Indians led 21-15 after the first quarter, 40-17 at halftime and 53-41 after the third quarter.
Itavious Nesbitt scored 28 points and B.J. Marshall finished with 18 for Marked Tree. Tyrus Reel scored 11 points and Dennis Gaines finished with 10 for EPC.
Winners in the junior boys’ division included second-seeded Marked Tree and sixth-seeded Trumann.
Marked Tree defeated EPC 60-33, led by Jeremy Bell with 11 points and Kenyon Carter with 10.
Trumann edged Armorel 34-32 as Luke Bishop and Rico Hunt scored seven points each. Will Jackson and Jackson Welch scored nine points each for Armorel.
CRA 81, KIPP 26PARAGOULD – Crowley’s Ridge Academy routed KIPP Blytheville 81-26 Wednesday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jace Elms scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for the Falcons. Burkley Blankenship added 15 points, Sam Marshall 14, Cole Oxley 11 and Lathan Brinkley 10 for CRA, which led 47-14 at halftime and 70-19 after the third quarter.
Jordan Harvey scored 14 points for KIPP.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 52-14 as Hayden Austin scored 12 points.