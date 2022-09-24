Trumann overpowers Westside

Trumann's Jake Osment (7) follows a block by teammate Evan Shrout (52) during Friday's game at Warrior Stadium. Osment scored two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 34-8 victory over Westside.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Trumann scored three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of Friday's game and went on to beat Westside 34-8 in the 4A-3 conference opener for both teams at Warrior Stadium.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 conference) opened the scoring on Murphy Williams' 54-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. Efrain Garcia kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Trumann lead.