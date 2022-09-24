Trumann overpowers Westside

JONESBORO — Trumann scored three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of Friday's game and went on to beat Westside 34-8 in the 4A-3 conference opener for both teams at Warrior Stadium.
The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 conference) opened the scoring on Murphy Williams' 54-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. Efrain Garcia kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Trumann lead.
Cade Hatton capped another Trumann touchdown drive by scoring on a 5-yard run with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter. Williams threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Coda Cameron with 4:19 left in the second quarter, then found Parks McNair for the two-point conversion to set the 21-0 halftime score.
Trumann's Jake Osment took over in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns as the Wildcats' lead grew to 34-0. Osment scored on a 20-yard run for Trumann's final points with 1:21 left in the third period.
Westside (1-3, 0-1 conference) averted a shutout on Homecoming as Darvin Fowler scored on a 64-yard run with 3:11 left in the game. Colton Carter added the two-point conversion run.
Westside travels to Blytheville next week, while Trumann has a home game against Highland.