JONESBORO — Tuckerman and Corning were the team champions Thursday in the 3A-2 district tennis tournament at Allen Park.

Tuckerman scored 14 points to win the boys' team title, with coach Ken Brown earning 3A-2 Coach of the Year honors. Tuckerman's Jaxson Gates and Brandon Smith won the doubles championship, defeating Jared Michael Smith and Ethan Simmons 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.