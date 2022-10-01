JONESBORO — Tuckerman and Corning were the team champions Thursday in the 3A-2 district tennis tournament at Allen Park.
Tuckerman scored 14 points to win the boys' team title, with coach Ken Brown earning 3A-2 Coach of the Year honors. Tuckerman's Jaxson Gates and Brandon Smith won the doubles championship, defeating Jared Michael Smith and Ethan Simmons 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.
Piggott's Shawn-Hudson Seegraves defeated Tuckerman's Kade Keton 6-0, 6-2 in the boys' singles final. Piggott was second in the team standings with seven points.
Corning's Annie Williamson was the 3A-2 girls' Coach of the Year after her team scored 15 points to win the team title. Corning's Kenlie Watson defeated Cave City's Keylee Lyons 6-3, 6-3 in the girls' singles final. The Lady Bobcats also took first place in girls' doubles as Whitley Bolen and Katie Hampton defeated Tuckerman's Katie Clark and Carly Boyd 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the finals.
The top three finishers in each event advance to the 3A state tournament Oct. 10-11 in Conway.
3A-2 district tennis
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves (Piggott) defeated Ryder Brunner (Tuckerman) 6-0, 6-0. Jacob Moore (Cave City) defeated JP Rowton (Harrisburg) 6-1, 6-4. Aden Baggett (Piggott) defeated Tyler Cooper (Cave City) 6-0, 6-0. Kade Keton (Tuckerman) defeated Bill Williams (Newport) 6-1, 6-0.
Seegraves (P) defeated Moore (C.C.) 6-0, 6-0. Keton (T) defeated Baggett (P) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Baggett (P) defeated Moore (C.C.) 8-4.
Seegraves (P) defeated Keton (T) 6-0, 6-2
Liam Smith/John Payton (C.C.) defeated Jared Richmond/ Camden Legrand (C.) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Jaxson Gates/Brandon Smith (T) defeated Smith/Payton (C) 6-0, 6-0. Jason Thomas/Michael Deckelman (H) defeated William Lucas/Skyler Raymer (P) 6-2, 6-0. Jared Michael Smith/Ethan Simmons (T) defeated Braxton Trego/Jayson Joplin (C. C.) 6-2, 6-1. Duncan Tyler/Clayton Vanpool (C.) defeated Jose-Avila Prado/Kyler Reel (P) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Gates/Smith (T) defeated Thomas/Deckelman(H) 6-0, 6-2. Smith/Simmons (T) defeated Tyler/Vanpool (C.) 6-3, 6-4
Thomas/Deckelman (H) defeated Tyler/Vanpool (C.) 8-3
Gates/ Smith (T) defeated Smith/Simmons (T) 6-4, 6-3
1) Tuckerman 14 points 2) Piggott 7 3) Cave City 2, Corning 2, Harrisburg 2 6) Newport 0
Amelie Hetger (T) defeated Trinity Allen (P) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Kadance Jones (T) defeated Kaylee Cox (N) 6-2, 6-1. Emma Adams (H) defeated Gracelynn Holmes (P) 6-0, 6-0.
Keylee Lyons (C. C.) defeated Hetger (T) 6-2, 6-0. Presley Martin (C.) defeated Ka’Dence Taylor (N) 6-0, 6-2. Kenlie Watson (C.) defeated Jones (T) 6-0, 6-0. Adams (H) defeated Deborah Lewallen (C.C.) 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-2.
Lyons (C.C.) defeated Martin (C.) 6-4, 6-2. Watson (C.) defeated Lyons (C.C.) 6-3, 6-3.
Martin (C.) defeated Adams (H) 8-6
Watson (C.) defeated Lyons (C.C.) 6-3, 6-3
Anna Clark/Jalyn Chatman (N) defeated Allie Turner/Halli Sanders (P) 6-4, 6-2. Ally McFarlin/Rachael Ballard ( C.C.) defeated Addi Williams/Carly Casebier (H) 6-4, 6-2. Josie Woolard/Jayden Brickley (C.) defeated Nya Nelson-Romero/Jacquline Clark (P) 6-2, 6-0.
Whitley Bolen/Katie Hampton (C.) defeated Clark/Chatman (N) 6-0, 6-1. Reagan Counts/Mylee Walker (C.C.) defeated Abbi Moss/Jill Kinder (T) 6-0, 6-3. 6-0, 6-3. Katie Clark/Carly Boyd (T) defeated McFarlin/Ballard (C.C.) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. Woolard/Brickley (C.) defeated Aubrey Burns/Niya Davis (N) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
Bolen/Hampton (C.) defeated Counts/Walker (C.C.) 6-1, 6-4. Clark/Boyd (T) defeated Woolard/ Brickley (C.) 6-2, 7-5.
Counts/Walker (C.C.) defeated Woolard/Brickley (C.) 8-3
Bolen/Hampton (C.) defeated Clark/Boyd (T) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
1) Corning 15 2) Cave City 7 3) Tuckerman 6 4)Harrisburg 2 5) Newport 1 6) Piggott 0
Annie Williamson – Corning