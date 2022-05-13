JONESBORO — Defending Class 2A state softball champion Tuckerman is one victory away from returning to the state finals.
The Lady Bulldogs (23-5) routed Parkers Chapel 10-0 in the first round Thursday and whipped McCrory 11-0 Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Bee Branch, extending their winning streak to 15 games with a pair of five-inning victories. Tuckerman plays 2A-2 conference rival Melbourne, which defeated Mansfield 10-0 Friday, in the semifinals today at noon.
Makaylie Gist was Tuckerman’s winning pitcher Friday, striking out six batters. Gist and Hannah Nicholson both belted three-run home runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Kenzie Soden was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Audrey Altom was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the victory over McCrory.
Nicholson was the winning pitcher in Thursday’s victory over Parkers Chapel, striking out 10 batters. Reagan Washam was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Lizzy Walker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs; and Ansley Dawson was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Tuckerman.
Greene County Tech will also play today in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals at Hot Springs after rallying to defeat Greenwood 7-3 in Friday’s second round. The Lady Eagles plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ava Carter had three hits for GCT, while Carleigh Hollis added two hits and two RBIs. Brie Sage also drove in two runs for the Lady Eagles, who will play Sheridan today at 2:30 p.m.
Karley Burrow pitched all seven innings for GCT, giving up three runs on six hits.
East Poinsett County played Fordyce in Friday’s second round of the 2A state tournament. The Lady Warriors (30-2) routed Cotter 11-1 in six innings Thursday.
Brinley Brewer, Jaycee Davis and Terrin Powell had three hits each in EPC’s victory over Cotter, with Powell driving in two runs.
Cameron Argo and Mercedes Reel added two RBIs each. EPC pitcher Keegan McCorkle limited Cotter to two hits while striking out nine batters.
Rector, the No. 4 seed from the North Region, suffered a 4-3 loss to Lavaca on Thursday in the 2A state tournament.
Valley View was the last area softball team to start state tournament play as the Lady Blazers were scheduled to face Malvern on Friday evening in the Class 4A state tournament at Nashville. Malvern defeated Farmington 13-10 on Thursday.
Four errors proved costly Thursday for Westside in a 6-4 first-round loss to Morrilton in the 4A tournament. Abby Manley hit a two-run double, Rachel Edwards an RBI single and Gracie Landreth an RBI groundout in a four-run first inning for the Lady Warriors (19-9).
Morrilton scored three runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh for the victory.
Bailey Willis and Jada Diaz each had two hits, while Baile Rogers, Manley and Edwards had one hit each for the Lady Warriors. Landreth pitched 5 1/3 innings and Manley (9-4) 1 2/3 innings, each allowing 3 runs. Landreth struck out five batters.