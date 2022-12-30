JONESBORO — Tuckerman and Walnut Ridge won overtime games Wednesday night in senior boys’ basketball at the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.

Eli Tackett scored 25 points to lead sixth-seeded Tuckerman to a 62-58 overtime victory over third-seeded Buffalo Island Central in the Division II bracket. Tackett produced seven points in overtime as the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 14-10 in the extra period.