JONESBORO — Tuckerman and Walnut Ridge won overtime games Wednesday night in senior boys’ basketball at the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.
Eli Tackett scored 25 points to lead sixth-seeded Tuckerman to a 62-58 overtime victory over third-seeded Buffalo Island Central in the Division II bracket. Tackett produced seven points in overtime as the Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 14-10 in the extra period.
Eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge upset top-seeded Bay 79-76 in Division I. Maddox Jean scored seven of his 17 points in overtime to help the Bobcats outscore the Yellowjackets 9-6 in the extra period.
Trumann, the No. 11 seed, routed third-seeded Harrisburg 69-46 in another Division I boys’ game played Wednesday. All four semifinal games were played Thursday night after press time.
BIC led Tuckerman 24-23 at halftime of their Division II quarterfinal. Tuckerman led 38-37 after three quarters and the teams were tied at 48 to end regulation.
Walyon Tackett added 17 points and Elijah Alcorn 10 for Tuckerman, which earned a semifinal game against Forrest City. Jack Edwards and Jax Whitley scored 13 points each to lead BIC, followed by Dawson Stewart with 11 and Parker Anderson with 10.
Walnut Ridge led 31-26 at halftime and 43-39 after three quarters against Bay. The teams were tied at 70 to end regulation.
Rex Tedder scored 22 points to lead Walnut Ridge, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Jean added 17 points while Sebastian Hoffman and Collin Andrews contributed 10 each for the Bobcats, who moved into the semifinals to face rival Hoxie.
Justin Brannen poured in 37 points to lead Bay. Evan Stotts scored 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, and Kaden Hartley also scored 11 for the Yellowjackets.
Trumann built a 42-23 halftime lead on its way to the Division I semifinals and a matchup with East Poinsett County. Cobey Riddle sank four 3-pointers in leading the Wildcats with 20 points. Luke Bishop added 17 points and Tristin Battles, who hit three 3s in the first quarter, added 16 points for the Wildcats.
Michael Deckelman scored 14 points and Grant Henry added 10 for Harrisburg.