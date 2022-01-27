IMBODEN — Shanley Williams scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers Wednesday as Tuckerman cruised past Sloan-Hendrix 58-32 in 2A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
Ansley Dawson added 12 points and Kenzie Soden 10 for the Lady Bulldogs (16-10, 6-3 conference). Tuckerman led 17-3 after the first quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 50-26 after the third quarter.
Makayla Gosha finished with 16 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Manila 44, Gosnell 37
GOSNELL — Sadie McDonald scored 20 points Wednesday to lead Manila to a 44-37 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Hitchcock added 11 points for the Lady Lions (21-2, 10-1 conference).
Manila (18-2, 13-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 52-16. Madysen Deeds scored 10 points to lead Manila, while Lucy Farmer and Sierra Watts added eight points each.
Hoxie 45, Corning 39
CORNING — Jaecie Brown scored 28 points Wednesday night as Hoxie extended its winning streak to six games with a 45-39 victory over Corning in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Ellery Gillham added 10 points for the Lady Mustangs (12-5, 9-2 conference).
The teams were tied at 21 at halftime and Hoxie led 28-27 after the third quarter.
Kenlie Watson scored 12 points to lead Corning (13-4, 7-3 conference).
Corning (13-7, 8-3 conference) won the junior girls’ game 34-20 as Avery Glasgow scored 10 points.
Marmaduke 68, Bay 35
BAY — Marmaduke opened a 25-point halftime lead Wednesday and went on to defeat Bay 68-35 in 2A-3 senior girls basketball.
Heidi Robinson scored 15 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds, followed by Makenzie Hampton with 14 and Justis Joiner with 13. Marmaduke (29-2, 11-0 conference) led 44-19 at halftime.
Destiny Bogard scored 13 points to lead Bay.
Rector 62, Cross Co. 28
RECTOR — Rector extended its winning streak to 11 games Wednesday with a 62-28 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
All 12 players who dressed out for Rector (18-5, 10-1 conference) scored. Kaley Isom and Madison Wolfenbarger scored nine points each to lead the Lady Cougars, who were up 18-4 after the first quarter, 33-5 at halftime and 49-18 after the third quarter.
Maddy Hill led Cross County with 12 points.
Rector (7-8, 5-4) won the junior high game 42-33, led by Rylee Wilburn with 14 points and Maggie Rabjohn with 12.
Riverside 51, BIC 24
MONETTE — Riverside scored 37 points in the first half Wednesday on its way to a 51-24 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rebels (12-12, 6-5 conference) led 22-10 after the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime.
Mackenzie Thomas sank four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points for Riverside. Amber Courtney added 14 points and Lexi Moyer hit three 3s and scored 11 points.
Southside 65, Westside 41
SOUTHSIDE — Southside extended its winning streak to 19 games Wednesday with a 65-41 victory over Westside in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Olivia Allen scored 23 points to lead the Lady Southerners (20-1, 9-0 conference).