Turley leads Blazers in 42-0 rout

JONESBORO — Valley View began 5A-East conference play Friday night with a 42-0 victory over Paragould on Homecoming at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Quarterback Carson Turley ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Blazers (3-1, 1-0 conference). All four scores came in the first half as Valley View built a 35-0 halftime lead over the Rams (1-3, 0-1 conference).
Valley View scored on its first four drives. The Blazers drove 51 yards in 13 plays on their first possession, finishing the drive on Turley's 4-yard touchdown run with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Paragould drove to the Blazers' 11-yard line before losing a fumble that Valley View's Lejavian Ervin recovered. Six plays later the Blazers were in the end zone again as Turley threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wilson on the first play of the second quarter.
Matt McMullen's 11-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 66-yard drive that extended Valley View's lead to 21-0 with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter. Turley broke an 82-yard touchdown run at the 4:32 mark to make the score 28-0.
Jay Morman came up with an interception to set up Valley View's last touchdown of the first half, which came on Turley's 13-yard pass to Jackson Harmon with 17 seconds remaining.
Drew Gartman scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 4-yard run with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Valley View continues conference play next week at Forrest City (0-4, 0-1), while Paragould hosts Batesville (3-1, 1-0).