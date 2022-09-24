Turley leads Blazers in 42-0 rout

Quarterback Carson Turley (10) and offensive lineman Mason Roberts celebrate a Valley View touchdown during the first quarter of Friday's game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View defeated Paragould 42-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View began 5A-East conference play Friday night with a 42-0 victory over Paragould on Homecoming at Central Dealerships Stadium.

Quarterback Carson Turley ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Blazers (3-1, 1-0 conference). All four scores came in the first half as Valley View built a 35-0 halftime lead over the Rams (1-3, 0-1 conference).