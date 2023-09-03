Turley throws 3 TD passes in Blazer victory

Valley View’s Carson Turley (1) runs the ball against Poplar Bluff, Mo., during the second half Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium. Turley threw three touchdown passes in Valley View’s 26-14 victory.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — Valley View’s Carson Turley threw touchdown passes to three different receivers Friday night and the Blazers kept Poplar Bluff, Mo., from scoring in the second half for a 26-14 victory at Central Dealerships Stadium.

The Blazers (1-1) scored the game’s final 13 points after the Mules (0-2) took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. Turley’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Feliz gave Valley View a 20-14 lead with 1:23 remaining in the first half.