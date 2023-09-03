Turley throws 3 TD passes in Blazer victory

JONESBORO — Valley View’s Carson Turley threw touchdown passes to three different receivers Friday night and the Blazers kept Poplar Bluff, Mo., from scoring in the second half for a 26-14 victory at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The Blazers (1-1) scored the game’s final 13 points after the Mules (0-2) took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. Turley’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Feliz gave Valley View a 20-14 lead with 1:23 remaining in the first half.
Valley View scored the second half’s only points on Turley’s 27-yard touchdown pass to TJ Starks with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter, capping a five-play, 63-yard drive.
The Blazers drove 51 yards in nine plays to score on their first drive after Andrew Jones’ kickoff return near midfield. Zane Guthrie scored on an 8-yard run and Troy Dale added the extra point with 8:05 remaining in the first quarter.
Poplar Bluff’s Kolyn McBride scored on a 15-yard run with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter, tying the game 7-7 after the extra point.
Turley’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jones gave the Blazers a 13-7 lead with 7:08 left in the second quarter. The extra point failed, helping Poplar Bluff take a 14-13 lead on Jay Edmundson’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Darius Graham at the 6:14 mark of the period.
Kenneth Robinson’s interception put the Blazers on the Mules’ 7-yard line, setting up Turley’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Feliz late in the half.
Valley View hosts Rivercrest next week to close non-conference play.