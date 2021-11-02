JONESBORO — One of Arkansas State’s better days defensively this fall turned out to be one of the Red Wolves’ worst on offense.
ASU finished with a season-low 224 total yards in Saturday’s 31-13 loss at South Alabama. It was the Red Wolves’ first Sun Belt Conference game without an offensive touchdown since 2018 and a 35-9 loss to Appalachian State, this week’s opponent at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Alan Lamar scored ASU’s lone touchdown last Saturday on a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Blake Grupe made field goal attempts of 32 and 43 yards in the second half.
The Red Wolves (1-7, 0-4 Sun Belt) finished with only 186 passing yards, a season low for a team that ranks 10th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of more than 329 passing yards per game. They gained only 38 net rushing yards in their sixth game with less than 100 this season.
“I thought by far it was the poorest performance overall (offensively) that we’ve had,” said ASU head coach Butch Jones, whose team will carry a seven-game losing streak into Saturday’s homecoming game with App State (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt). “Really up to this date we’ve done some good things moving forward, but you turn the ball over four times – three interceptions and one fumble – that’s not going to give you an opportunity to win.
“Third downs, critical downs, we did not do a good job there and then first and 10, we knew going into the game that they were very successful in efficiency in terms of first downs. We had a couple of dropped passes, we had two dropped passes for touchdowns.”
ASU converted only three of 13 on third down. The Red Wolves ran just 18 offensive plays in the first half.
Jones said the disappointing part about Saturday’s performance is that ASU has made progress offensively throughout the course of the season.
“The way I look at it is are you overachieving or are you underachieving? That’s the way I look at it and I thought early, we’ve been overachieving,” Jones said. “Our players up front on the O-line, they’re giving everything that they have and I’m appreciative to them. I thought really for the first time last week, we did not play up to our standard, we did not play up to our expectations, and it’s a level of consistency that goes along with that. We played well in spurts, but you have to score touchdowns in the red area and I think you’re seeing a common theme.”
ASU settled for field goals on two drives in a 28-27 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Last week the Red Wolves were unable to convert on fourth down at the South Alabama 1 in the first quarter and finished two drives with field goals.
At 81.5 yards per game, ASU ranks last among Sun Belt teams in rushing offense. The Red Wolves have scored only three rushing touchdowns in eight games.
“It’s really hard to win football games when you’re one-dimensional. We all know we have struggled to run the football on a consistent basis,” Jones said. “You’re going to have to overachieve and do a lot of things schematically in the throw game and some different things to just manufacture runs.”
South Alabama scored touchdowns on each of its first four possessions, but managed just a field goal the rest of the game.
The Jaguars finished with 424 total yards, the lowest for an ASU opponent since the Red Wolves defeated Central Arkansas in the season opener. They finished with 72 total yards in the second half and managed only three points in the final two quarters despite an average starting position of their own 41-yard line.
“We play in terms of entities. One group will play well, another group doesn’t play well,” Jones said. “We still have yet to play our best football as an entire football team and that’s something that with four games left, it’s an opportunity to get better.”