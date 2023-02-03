Two QBs among A-State's signing day additions

JONESBORO — Arkansas State doubled the number of scholarship quarterbacks on its football roster Wednesday while adding nine total players to its 2023 recruiting class on the first day of the regular signing period.
Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout and Redondo Beach, Calif., high school standout Christian Hunt made their commitments to the Red Wolves official. They will redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and December signee Jaylen Raynor, the two scholarship quarterbacks who will go through spring practice.
ASU is looking to replace James Blackman, who attempted 347 of the 396 passes thrown by the Red Wolves last fall as a senior.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity at that position,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said Wednesday. “In the early stage of roster management, you always wanted to have five scholarship quarterbacks. You’re always growing and developing them, but in today’s world of instant gratification, that’s really hard to do. You’re down a number. If you’re at four, you feel really good about it.
“A lot of times you’re at three, which we were at last year. We’re excited about that room. We have high-character, high-competitive individuals and all of them have a very good relationship. We made sure Jaxon and Jaylen were involved in the recruiting process. We had them around because that room is so vital and it’s critical that they all work together to make each other better.”
ASU’s quarterback situation changed between the December and February signing dates. The Red Wolves announced the signing of West Virginia transfer Will Crowder in December, only to see him enroll at Sun Belt Conference rival Troy.
Shrout (6-3, 210) played in nine games last season at Colorado, where his totals included 1,220 passing yards and seven touchdowns, and saw action in eight games while at Tennessee from 2018-20. While Jones coached at Tennessee in 2017, he said he did not have a relationship with Shrout at that time.
“He and I have so many parallels in terms of knowing people, what we went through, those experiences,” Jones said. “We were able to get him on an official visit and we’re excited about him. When you talk about quarterback being a position of influence, he definitely has that maturity and that influence about him.”
Hunt (6-5, 210) visited ASU with his father last summer, Jones said. The Red Wolves tracked Hunt’s progress as a senior, when his Redondo Union team finished 8-4 after posting a 2-8 record in 2021. He passed for 1,950 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Christian is all of 6-4, 6-5,” Jones said. “He has great arm strength, very good arm talent, is very accurate with a quick release, and is a student of the game.”
Dailey, who played in three games last season, and Raynor, a former North Carolina high school standout, will get on-field experience this spring. Jones said Shrout and Hunt will be introduced to the playbook through video conferences before they arrive on campus.
Shrout was one of six transfers announced by the Red Wolves on Wednesday.
Corey Rucker returns to ASU after an injury-shortened 2022 season at South Carolina, where he played in two games and took his only reception 52 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte.
Rucker (6-1, 212) was second-team All-Sun Belt at ASU in 2021 when he caught 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.
He broke the NCAA FBS record for single-game receiving yards as an ASU freshman in 2020 when he had 310 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Jones said Rucker is going through an NCAA appeals process as he seeks a waiver to be eligible in the fall.
“I know what Corey Rucker is all about,” Jones said. “I know what he stands for, I know him very well as a person, and when he called and asked to come back, for me and for everyone in this building, it was a no-brainer. I love everything about him.”
December signee Wendell Davis Jr., a linebacker who spent last season at Northwestern, is also going through an appeals process according to a school spokesman. Davis was not on the signing day list distributed by the university on Wednesday.
ASU’s defensive additions Wednesday included former Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter (6-2, 225) and two transfers at cornerback, Manny Stokes Jr. (5-10, 165) from Coastal Carolina and Donte Thompson (5-11, 175) from Incarnate Word.
Potter made 25 starts while playing in 37 games over four seasons at Kansas. Stokes played in nine games last fall at Coastal Carolina, while Thompson was a first-team All-Southland Conference performer who broke up 17 passes in UIW’s run to the FCS semifinals.
Offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham (6-5, 300) joins the Red Wolves as a senior transfer from Ole Miss, where he spent four seasons. Cunningham is one of three former Ole Miss offensive linemen in ASU’s 2023 recruiting class, joining December signees Hamilton Hall (6-5, 315) and Tobias Braun (6-7, 315).
The Red Wolves have signed six offensive lineman so far.
“What you see as a program is we’ve made a commitment to that room,” Jones said. “Make no mistake about it, we know we have to get much better from a technique standpoint, from a fundamental and detail standpoint, and really from a toughness standpoint. Really the toughness of your football program is in your interior lines of scrimmage whether it’s the offensive line or the defensive line.
“To be able to add the four transfers that we’ve been able to do, that’s instant competition and it makes everyone around them better, all the individuals who gained the valuable repetitions last year when we made the commitment to build our offensive line through the high school ranks.”
The Red Wolves signed two high school specialists, kicker Clune Van Andel (6-0, 195) of Grand Rapids, Mich., and deep snapper Lucas Ott (6-3, 220) of Webb City, Mo.
ASU’s 36-player class includes 23 high school players, 12 college transfers and one junior college transfer. Twenty players were recruited for offense, 14 for defense and two for special teams.
Fifteen signees are on campus now, allowing them to participate in offseason workouts and spring football. The midyear additions include three high school signees in Raynor, Benton offensive lineman Walker Davis (6-3, 280) and Clewiston, Fla., wide receiver Chauncy Cobb (5-6, 147).
Stokes, Thompson and Cobb are among eight former Florida high school standouts in ASU’s recruiting class. The Red Wolves have five signees from Arkansas, including four high school recruits.
Jones said he and his coaches have made trips around the state to learn about juniors who could be part of ASU’s 2024 recruiting class.
“We talk about building with high school players and starting in state,” Jones said. “We’ve been able to do what we said we would do when we came in here.”