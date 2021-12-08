JONESBORO — Arkansas State won’t have an in-state Sun Belt Conference rival after the 2021-22 academic year.
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved Little Rock’s transition to the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday, according to an announcement by UALR. The Trojans will begin competition in the OVC effective July 1, 2022.
A press conference officially announcing UALR’s addition to the Ohio Valley Conference will be held this afternoon involving UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale, Director of Athletics George Lee and Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner Beth DeBauche.
ASU and UALR currently compete against each other in 13 sports sponsored by the Sun Belt Conference. The Trojans do not field football or women’s tennis teams, and neither school competes in men’s soccer, men’s tennis or softball.
Both schools became Sun Belt Conference members before the 1991-92 academic year. UALR joined from what was then the Trans America Athletic Conference, while ASU moved into the league because of the American South-Sun Belt merger.
ASU leads the all-time men’s basketball series with UALR 57-36, including a 35-31 advantage since the teams became Sun Belt rivals. The teams are scheduled to meet Jan. 13 in Jonesboro and Jan. 15 in Little Rock this season.
In women’s basketball, ASU holds a 41-26 all-time advantage, including a 30-22 edge in conference games. The teams will meet Feb. 12 in Little Rock and Feb. 19 in Jonesboro this season.
The Sun Belt Conference started sponsoring football in the 2001-02 academic year. UALR is currently one of two Sun Belt institutions that does not field a football team, Texas-Arlington being the other.
UTA announced in September that it has partnered with College Sports Solutions to evaluate its current and future conference membership options. The Mavs joined the Sun Belt in 2013.
The Sun Belt has announced four additions this fall, all of which will join the league no later than July 1, 2023. Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion are moving into the Sun Belt from Conference USA. Football Championship Subdivision power James Madison, which is leaving the Colonial Athletic Association, is starting a two-year FBS transition on its way into the Sun Belt.
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy comprise the league’s 10 football members.
UALR is a member of the Sun Belt for all sports except wrestling (PAC-12). The Ohio Valley currently has 10 members, but next year Belmont will join the Missouri Valley Conference and Austin Peay will join the ASUN Conference.