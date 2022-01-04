JONESBORO — An opponent’s COVID-19 issues will keep Arkansas State’s women’s basketball team off the court again Thursday night.
Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Louisiana-Lafayette women’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game against the Ragin’ Cajuns that was scheduled for Thursday at First National Bank Arena has been canceled in accordance with Sun Belt Conference policy, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.
ASU has had two consecutive home games canceled. Georgia State canceled its visit to First National Bank Arena last Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns.
Meeting with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday morning, ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers said her team learned of the Georgia State cancellation before tipoff of its Sun Belt opener last Thursday at Georgia Southern, adding that it knocked her team’s focus off a bit. The Eagles defeated the Red Wolves 84-75.
“Everybody was upset about not playing on Saturday because obviously we all wanted to bounce back from the game on Thursday, but I’m just telling them hey, you just control the things you can control,” Rogers said. “We cannot control that that game got canceled, but we can control how we are in practice. We’ve been really positive this week.”
On Monday, Arkansas-Little Rock canceled its games this week with UL Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe. The Trojans have canceled their first four Sun Belt games.
Arkansas State (7-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) is scheduled to resume Sun Belt Conference play Saturday, hosting Louisiana-Monroe (4-12, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 1 p.m.
The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled, considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.
Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship.
Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.