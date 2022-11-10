Underdog Raiders glad to have another game

Nettleton’s Kylan Shelton (22) and Blake Brown tackle Wynne’s Cardarian Washington during last Friday’s game at Raider Field. Nettleton visits 5A-West champion Shiloh Christian in the first round of the state playoffs Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — One of the best teams in Class 5A football awaits the Nettleton Raiders at the end of a long bus ride Friday.

While the odds certainly won’t be in Nettleton’s favor, coach Steven Hampton is emphasizing the opportunity as the Raiders prepare for their trip to Springdale to face the Shiloh Christian Saints.

