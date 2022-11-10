Underdog Raiders glad to have another game

JONESBORO — One of the best teams in Class 5A football awaits the Nettleton Raiders at the end of a long bus ride Friday.
While the odds certainly won’t be in Nettleton’s favor, coach Steven Hampton is emphasizing the opportunity as the Raiders prepare for their trip to Springdale to face the Shiloh Christian Saints.
“We’re an underdog. We’re a four seed going to a one seed, one of the top teams in the state,” Hampton said. “I think there’s a little freedom in that, you know, that hey, we can go and just play. It’s a great opportunity for our kids to showcase what they can do against a really good team.
“Hopefully our kids will take advantage of that. We’re excited, especially for our seniors, to get to go play another game.”
Another game seemed a remote possibility as Nettleton (7-3) struggled through a 28-7 home loss to Wynne to end the regular season. The Raiders entered last week’s game knowing they would need help to make the state playoffs if they came up short against the Yellowjackets.
Help came in the form of Batesville’s 16-7 upset of Valley View, an outcome that left Nettleton in a tie with Southside for fourth place in the 5A-East. The Raiders advanced to the playoffs by virtue of their 13-12 victory over the Southerners.
With the Pioneers and Blazers still playing after Nettleton’s game ended last Friday, Hampton said the Raiders hurried to their locker room to listen for the final score in Batesville.
“I think it went as a wave of emotion for our seniors especially, going from thinking you had that finality of this is my last game and all of sudden you’re going to get one more,” Hampton said. “I think our kids were very excited in that moment to know that they were going to play another ballgame.”
As Hampton noted, the Raiders might have had to travel to 5A-West champion Shiloh Christian (9-1) as the East’s No. 4 seed even if they had won to create a three-way tie for second place.
“It’s kind of odd, how it all worked out that way, but it’s a great opportunity and that’s what we’ve talked about with our guys,” Hampton said. “Guys like Jordan Pigram and Blake Brown have a chance to compete against a really good team and to showcase what you can do against a good team. It’s a great opportunity for our kids.”
Pigram, Brown and their defensive teammates face an imposing challenge against an offense that is averaging 50.9 points per game.
Led by dynamic quarterback Eli Wisdom, the Saints scored 50-plus points in all seven of their 5A-West victories. Shiloh Christian enters the playoffs with a nine-game win streak that began after a 49-14 loss to Little Rock Christian in the season opener.
Wisdom has passed for 2,442 yards and rushed for 980. He has 26 touchdown passes and 14 rushing touchdowns. Running back Bo Williams has 920 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing, while receiver Bodie Neal has 71 receptions for 1,262 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Shiloh Christian, which moved up from Class 4A this season, defeated Farmington 51-30 in its closest 5A-West game. The game was tied at 30 in the fourth quarter before Wisdom scored on runs of 31, 26 and 88 yards.
“They’re not really overly complicated offensively. They just do what they do really well,” Hampton said. “They’re going to go for it on fourth down at times, so you have to stop them four downs to get them off the field. They’ve got a big receiver who’s caught a lot of balls. They’re really well coached, they do what they do well. They’ve got a big offensive line and they run the ball really well.
“That’s going to be the biggest challenge, trying to slow them down. Once they get into a rhythm, a first down or two, they pick up the pace and they’re going really fast. There’s times on film where you watch and they don’t even have the chains set on the sideline, and they’re already snapping the ball on the next play.”
Brown, a senior linebacker, leads the Raiders with 110 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. Pigram, a senior defensive lineman, has 63 tackles, 15 for loss, and seven quarterback sacks. Defensive back Myles Williams has made four interceptions.
Hampton said Nettleton needs to clean up last week’s penalties – the Raiders had eight for 75 yards – and convert third downs against Shiloh Christian.
Quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,725 yards and 21 touchdowns. Curtez Smith has 55 receptions for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Quordarius Thompson has 47 catches for 776 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Ke’Andre Pope has 924 yards rushing on the season.
“Staying in manageable third downs will be crucial. You can’t get in long yardage against these guys because they’ll pin their ears back and come and get you,” Hampton said.