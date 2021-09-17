Underdog Red Wolves wary of Huskies

JONESBORO — Elery Alexander says he never looks at the point spread. He knows when Arkansas State is considered the underdog, though.
That’s been the case when the Red Wolves face a Power Five conference team such as Washington. A preseason Top 25 team off to a disappointing start, the Huskies are favored by 17 points going into today’s game against ASU on their home field in Seattle.
ASU was a double-digit underdog last year at Kansas State, too, and the Red Wolves beat the Wildcats along with the odds in a 35-31 victory. Alexander, a senior safety who had nine tackles against K-State, savors the memory of winning that afternoon in Manhattan, Kan.
“It means a lot when you’re going in there as the underdog, when everybody expects you to lose by a certain amount of points or everybody expects you to be the underdog and not to win,” Alexander said. “Then when you come out with the win, especially on the road, that means a lot.”
The Red Wolves (1-1) hope to come up with another surprise this afternoon in the Pacific Northwest. Kickoff at Husky Stadium is scheduled for 3:15 (CDT) and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
Washington’s 0-2 record doesn’t make the Huskies any less imposing to first-year ASU head coach Butch Jones. Eighteen starters, including 10 on offense, return from last year’s team that finished 3-1 and won the Pac-12 North.
“They’re very, very sound, big and physical, a typical Washington team when you look at what you would expect,” Jones said. “They’re big, they’re physical, a big offensive line and a quarterback who manages the game, really good receivers and good team speed, good backs. This is a team a lot of people had winning the Pac-12 and rightfully so. I know their season hasn’t started the way they wanted it to, but there’s a lot of football left.”
Washington was ranked 20th in the Associated Press poll before opening with a 13-7 loss to Montana, which is No. 5 in this week’s FCS coaches poll. The Huskies suffered a 31-10 loss last weekend at Michigan.
“You can’t look at their record. They’ve played two high-quality opponents and they’ve come up short,” Jones said. “We know they’re going to play their best game against us. They’re back home and it’s a hostile environment, one of the most difficult places to play in all of college football.”
Washington has a massive offensive line considered one of the nation’s best – the Huskies were No. 5 in Athlon Sports’ preseason unit ratings – but failed to generate many rushing yards in its first two games.
The Huskies had just 115 rushing yards combined against Montana and Michigan while averaging 1.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Dylan Morris, who was intercepted three times in the Montana game, has been sacked seven times.
Morris has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 519 yards. Cade Otton, the Huskies’ 6-5 tight end, was first-team All-Pac-12 last season.
Alexander anticipates a run-first approach from the Huskies.
“They’re a good football team, a power-running football team,” he said. “They pass the ball, but that’s not their game. They’re big-bodied and they try to put it downhill on you.”
After a solid defensive showing against Central Arkansas, the Red Wolves were repeatedly burned for big plays in a 55-50 loss to Memphis. The Tigers scored six touchdowns on plays that covered 40 yards or more.
Jones said the Red Wolves were out of their gaps and missed too many tackles on a night when they gave up 680 total yards.
“Tackling, tackling, tackling, that’s been the biggest thing we’ve been emphasizing,” Alexander said. “Scheme is not the problem at all. It’s putting a face on somebody, it’s putting a body on somebody and tackling.”
Defensively, the Huskies are rarely susceptible to big plays. They gave up one play longer than 40 yards in their first two games after yielding just one in four games last fall.
Middle linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and defensive back Trent McDuffie both earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season. Washington has yielded only 149 passing yards, the least in FBS through two games, but has given up 470 on the ground.
“This is one of those defenses you like to play. I have respect for them,” ASU offensive tackle Andre Harris Jr. said. “Their defensive line is physical and their linebackers are big. This is going to be a game where we just go in there with a physical mentality.”
ASU’s quarterback situation remains fluid. James Blackman started against UCA before being relieved by Layne Hatcher, who threw four touchdown passes. Their roles were reversed last weekend as Blackman came off the bench to pass for 308 yards and four touchdowns.
At 450.5 yards per game, the Red Wolves are second nationally in passing offense through two games. Blackman and Hatcher combined to throw for a school-record 582 yards against Memphis.
Today’s game is the Red Wolves’ only meeting with a Power Five opponent this season. ASU will receive a guarantee of $1.75 million under the terms of a contract finalized in November 2018.
Last year’s victory over Kansas State was only the Red Wolves’ second against a Power Five opponent since moving to FBS in 1992. ASU also defeated Texas A&M in 2008.
“Being able to play in front of a national TV audience is a big deal, to be able to show the country what we’ve been working on and how much better we’ve got, just put our brand out there and show the world what we can do,” Harris said.
“That’s something we’re all looking forward to doing this Saturday.”