PINE BLUFF — The starting time for Jonesboro’s opening game in the King Cotton Holiday Classic has been changed as a result of alterations in the tournament schedule made necessary by several flight delays and cancellations across the country.
The Hurricane will play the Newton Rams of Covington, Ga., today at 5:30 p.m., six hours later than originally scheduled.
St. John Bosco (California) and Brooklyn South Shore (New York) were unable to make the tournament, event organizers announced. As a result, the Creed bracket will now be played in a round-robin format.
The champion of the Creed bracket will be determined by the number of wins. In addition, Elkins (Texas) has been moved to the King bracket. This year’s field will include elite teams from Washington, D.C., Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, Virginia and Florida.
Jonesboro is in the tournament’s King bracket.
• 11:30 a.m.: Windermere High School (Florida) vs. Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center (Georgia)
• 1 p.m.: White Hall High School vs. Grissom High School (Alabama)
• 2:30 p.m.: Mills University Studies High School vs. Silsbee High School (Texas)
• 4 p.m.: Beaumont United High School (Texas) vs. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.)
• 5:30 p.m.: Newton High School (Georgia) vs. Jonesboro High School
• 7 p.m.: Pine Bluff High School vs. Elkins High School (Texas)
• 8:30 p.m.: McEachern High School (Georgia) vs. Bishop O’Connell High School (Virginia)