USM rallies to stun A-State 20-19

Arkansas State's Jeff Foreman catches a touchdown pass over Southern Mississippi defenders during the first quarter of Saturday's game in Hattiesburg, Miss. USM rallied to defeat ASU 20-19.

 Justin Manning / Arkansas State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Arkansas State's fourth-quarter frustration continued Saturday night.

Leading by 12 points after three quarters, the Red Wolves failed to score in the final period or stop a Southern Mississippi offense led by a backup quarterback. The Golden Eagles mounted touchdown drives of 95 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter to stun the Red Wolves 20-19.