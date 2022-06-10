JONESBORO — Nettleton’s new head baseball coach also wore the school’s black and gold as a player.
David Utley, a 2003 Nettleton graduate who has spent the last five seasons as an assistant for the Raider baseball program, was hired as head coach during Tuesday’s school board meeting. The position opened when Preston Despain, the head coach for the last four seasons, moved into an administrative position within the district.
“I am super excited. It’s kind of surreal that I’m getting to be the head coach at my alma mater. I’m honored and very humbled by it,” Utley said Friday. “The last two and a half days, all the phone calls and text messages I’ve had from guys I played out at Northside with, and then guys that I played baseball with at Nettleton, have been just blowing my phone up. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get going.”
Utley, who has a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and a master’s from the University of Arkansas, recently completed his 10th season on the school’s athletic staff. He spent five seasons as a Lady Raider softball assistant and moved over to baseball in 2018.
As an assistant, Utley served as third base coach while working with infielders this season. His coaching staff will include another former Raider in Jordan Volner, a 2016 Nettleton graduate who was hired Tuesday night.
“I think he’s going to help us with our hitting a lot,” Utley said. “He’s going to be an asset.”
Utley’s plans this summer include an offseason weight lifting and conditioning program after the Arkansas Activities Association dead period ends July 11. The Raiders will start throwing and conducting position-specific drills after the school year begins.
Nettleton finished 8-19 overall and 2-12 in the 5A-East conference this year with a team that featured several underclassmen. Returnees on the mound include Maddox Hampton, who struck out 54 batters in 46.2 innings as a freshman, along with Seth Bishop, Ford Raffo, Ethan Duffel, Colby Miller and Zach Bishop. All played regularly in the field as well along with catcher Kaleb Tedder.
Utley wants to get young Nettleton students involved with the baseball program along with those on the Raiders’ roster.
“I want to get more involved with our elementary schools,” Utley said. “I want those kids to be around the baseball program and start building the program through the elementary kids. I’ve got some plans for the fall to do some stuff with the younger kids as far as camps, things of that nature.
“As far as the current program, we’re just going to go to work. We’ve got a good core of young kids and we’re going to go to work.”