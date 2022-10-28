GREENBRIER — Valley View has earned a berth in the state volleyball finals for the 20th consecutive season.
The Lady Blazers punched their ticket for Saturday’s finals in Hot Springs with Thursday’s 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-10 victory over Mount St. Mary Academy in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Valley View (28-4-1) will play Benton (28-1) in the Class 5A state championship match Saturday at 5 p.m. The Lady Blazers are seeking their eighth consecutive state championship and 17th overall.
Wednesday afternoon, Valley View defeated Hot Springs Lakeside 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21 in the 5A state quarterfinals.
Micah McMillan was 18-of-18 serving with 19 kills, 16 assists, five digs and two aces in the victory over Lakeside. Morghan Weaver was 19-of-20 serving with 17 kills, 10 digs, eight assists, two blocks and two aces.
Riley Owens was 11-of-12 serving with nine kills, 10 digs and 24 assists. Hayden Gartman, who served an ace on match point, was 13-of-13 from the service line with eight digs.
Also for the Lady Blazers, Lylleigh Haddock was 16-of-16 serving with an ace and four digs; Ava Routledge was 15-of-15 serving with 12 digs and an ace; Jillian Frye had five kills and six digs; Bonnie Fagan chipped in with four kills and two blocks; and Kaysen Lomax contributed three kills and four digs.
Class 3A
SEARCY – Crowley’s Ridge Academy and Hoxie exited the Class 3A state volleyball tournament with semifinal losses Thursday.
Baptist Prep defeated CRA 25-20, 25-16, 25-10. Hackett eliminated Hoxie 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-9.
Class 4A
BROOKLAND – Mena eliminated Wynne 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 Wednesday night in the Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals.
Cassidi Campbell led Wynne with 23 kills and four solo blocks. Bree Pardy added 18 kills and was 20-of-21 serving with three aces and 12 digs.
Maggie Winders contributed 46 assists and eight digs for Wynne; Kenleigh Ferguson came up with 20 digs; Jenny Claire Moery was 15-of-15 serving with seven digs; and Abby Scarbrough chipped in with four kills and three digs.